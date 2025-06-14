British survivor recalls horrifying moments of Air India crash (video)

'I thought I was dead': Ramesh was returning to the UK on the fatal flight

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
137 2 minutes read
British survivor recalls horrifying moments of Air India crash (video)
Photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh courtesy of ABC News

The British survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash has recounted the horrifying moments as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plummeted into a building, killing 241 people onboard.

“I thought I was dead,” Vishwash Kumar Ramesh said from his hospital bed, describing the chilling moment when he realised he had miraculously survived.

The 40 year old British-Indian, who has lived in the UK for 20 years, was returning from a trip to India when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, bound for London, struck a medical college and exploded in a fireball, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

British survivor recalls horrifying moments of Air India crash (video) | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from DD India Youtube video

Speaking to DD News, Ramesh said, “When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds, it felt like it was stuck in the air. Suddenly, the lights started flickering—green and white. The aircraft wasn’t gaining altitude, it was just gliding before it slammed into a building and exploded.”

For a moment, he thought he was dead. “I opened my eyes and realised I was alive. I couldn’t believe it.”

Ramesh managed to escape the wreckage after unbuckling his seatbelt, crawling through an opening in the fuselage. “I saw people dying in front of my eyes—the air hostesses, two people near me. I walked out of the rubble.” In a moment of miraculous survival, Ramesh had no idea how he had made it out.

Related Articles

The crash claimed the lives of 241 people, with at least 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian among the dead. It remains one of the deadliest crashes involving British nationals.

“It’s still a big shock,” Ramesh’s 27 year old brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, said. “We were devastated when we heard the news. I last spoke to him yesterday morning.”

British survivor recalls horrifying moments of Air India crash (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of NDTV
British survivor recalls horrifying moments of Air India crash (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Guardian UK

Dr Dhaval Gameti, who treated Ramesh, confirmed that he had multiple injuries but was no longer in danger. “He was disorientated, but he seems to be out of danger now,” he said.

The crash has deeply affected communities, with several victims identified, including Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, a British couple, and Akeel Nanabawa and his family. Aviation experts have speculated that the crash could have been caused by engine failure or improperly set flaps on the aircraft, though investigations are still ongoing, reported The Guardian, UK.

British survivor recalls horrifying moments of Air India crash (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Northeastern Global News

As investigations continue, the Foreign Office has urged any British nationals affected by the crash to reach out for assistance, while insurance companies like LIC and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance have set up dedicated teams to provide swift financial relief to the victims’ families, according to Times of India.

Latest Thailand News
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

4 hours ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

5 hours ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

5 hours ago
Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured Crime News

Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

7 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

7 hours ago
Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla Crime News

Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

7 hours ago
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

7 hours ago
Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft Crime News

Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

7 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

8 hours ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

8 hours ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

8 hours ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

8 hours ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

8 hours ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

9 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

9 hours ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

1 day ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

1 day ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

1 day ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

1 day ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

1 day ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

1 day ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

1 day ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

1 day ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

1 day ago
Aviation NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
137 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x