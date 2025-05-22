Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

Community shaken by fatal collision involving multiple vehicles

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 43 year old man died yesterday in a motorcycle accident involving a big bike and a pickup truck.

The incident yesterday, May 21, at 9pm, occurred near the entrance of Wat Santikham in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Emergency services and police from Bang Lamung Police Station were dispatched to the scene, where a crowd had gathered. The deceased, Weerayut Klaihiran, was found with a severe neck injury.

Nearby, a heavily damaged red Honda CBR 1000 RR motorcycle with the registration plate 4 กง 8817 Chon Buri was discovered lying about 50 metres away from the collision point, near a local shrine.

A red Toyota Mighty-X pickup truck with the registration plate พ-4171 Chon Buri was also located, showing significant rear-end damage. The pickup driver has been taken to the local police station for questioning.

According to 25 year old Sitti Yamtakul, a friend of Weerayut, they were travelling at a speed of approximately 120 kilometres per hour to meet friends. He explained that the pickup truck suddenly emerged from a side street, attempting to make a U-turn across lanes. This sudden movement left Weerayut unable to brake in time, resulting in a high-impact collision.

Police have recorded the incident and detained the pickup driver for further questioning and legal proceedings. The deceased’s body has been taken to Phatthamakun Hospital, where it is being held for relatives to arrange religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fatal accident took place in Ban Hin Ploeng village, Mueang Trat district of Trat province, when a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck carrying durians.

Police Major Boonma Thatong from Mueang Trat Police Station received the emergency call at 6.10pm on May 14 and responded to the scene with personnel from the Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation.

At the scene, police officers discovered a pickup truck loaded with durians, driven by 27 year old Teerat, who was unharmed. The front right side of the vehicle was damaged, with a broken headlight and a damaged wheel.

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

