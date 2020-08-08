Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no new deaths (August 8)

Jack Burton

Published 

2 mins ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 3 new Covid-19 cases today. All are Thai nationals, 2 recently repatriated from Saudi Arabia and 1 from Indonesia, bringing the total to 3,348. The death toll remained unchanged at 58. Today marks 75 days without a locally transmitted case in Thailand.

2 of the new cases are students, both 24, who arrived in Thailand on July 25 on the same flight as 12 previously confirmed cases. They’re at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. Yesterday they tested positive for Covid-19, although they showed no symptoms.

The returnee from Indonesia is a 32 year old employee of a construction firm. He arrived in Thailand on Monday and was taken to a state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan province. He tested positive on Wednesday, and was also asymptomatic.

The new infections bring the country’s total cases to 3,348 since the beginning of the outbreak, of whom 3,150 have recovered, including 2 new recovered cases, or 94%. 140 patients remain in hospital.

A total of 1,815 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 744 in the South, 582 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 284,567 over the past 24 hours to 19.5 million and the death toll was up by 6,370 to 724,050. The United States has the most cases at 5 million, up by 63,345.

Brazil ranks second with 2.9 million cases, up by 49,502. India is third with 2 million cases, up by 61,455. Thailand currently ranks 112th by the number of confirmed cases, the CCSA reports.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Trending