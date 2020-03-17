Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today | The Thaiger

South
Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today
More violence in Thailand’s south today as two small bombs explode at the front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala’s city centre this morning. Many people are reported as injured from the blasts. It’s believed that five provincial police (or soldiers) and three media were wounded in the two explosions.
Thai PBS is reporting that 18 people have been hurt.
The first of the two bombs went off just before 10.30am in front of the provincial offices. Moments later another bomb, hidden in a white pickup truck parked near the entrance to the same offices also exploded.
The secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, Rear Admiral Somkiart Pholprayoon, was inside the offices at the time hosting a meeting with governors and health officials discussing coronavirus prevention in five southern provinces.
Thailand’s southern provinces, principally Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, have been the site of up to 7,000 deaths, over a 20 year period, as a local insurgency rages over long-simmering border and religious issues.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Insurgency
One officer killed, two injured in Narathiwat insurgent attacks
A police officer is dead and two others in hospital after shooting and firebomb attacks in Thailand’ southern Narathiwat province, bordering Malaysia, yesterday. Police say three officers in a patrol truck were attacked shortly after they leaving Sri Sakhon Hospital on their way back to their station, at about 11:55.
Narathiwat and its neighbouring provinces of are home to Thailand’s Southern Insurgency, which has gripped its southernmost provinces for decades. The area has been deemed the ‘deep south’ or the ‘restive south’ and the unrest there has become, statistically, a bloodier conflict than that on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East.
As the patrol returned to Sri Sakhon Police station unknown number of assailants suddenly opened fire in a roadside ambush. The incident occurred about a kilometre from the hospital. The attackers used M16 and AK rifles.
The driver tried to speed away, but the truck came under fire again just 50 metres away from the first site. The attackers threw a firebomb at the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.
One officer who was sitting in the front seat, and and another riding in the back, immediately got out of the vehicle as it caught fire. They returned fire as the blaze engulfing the truck spread to a nearby roadside clothing stall.
A police sergeant who was in the back seat was found dead inside the badly damaged vehicle. The two other officers sustained undisclosed injuries
Police from Provincial Police Region 9 led police and a bomb squad to inspect the two sites of the attacks. More than 40 spent cartridges were found scattered along the road at Talor village in tambon Sakor, the scene of the attacks. Fifty more were found at the second site.
Thai authorities recently embarked on a new phase of direct peace talks, the first involving the most powerful southern rebel group, in hopes of resolving the conflict that has taken 7,000 lives since 2004.
Thai officials this week met with representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional insurgents in Kuala Lumpur for two days. They say the talks will take time and require support from “all sectors.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Insurgency
8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack
Eight people have been injured by shrapnel from a roadside bomb, including two school children. They were amongst a group gathered near a public park in the Sabayoi district of Songkhla, in Thailand’s south today
Also amongst the injured were the Sabayoi district assistant chief, a local defence volunteer and Sabayoi villagers.
Security authorities currently speculate that southern insurgents detonated the bomb as a converted pickup truck passed the spot. The blast blew the vehicle onto the side of the road.
There was also another clash reported between officials and suspected southern insurgents but there are no further details around that incident at this time.
On Sunday Thai security authorities confirmed that five suspected insurgents were shot and killed by soldiers on a mountain side in the Cho Airong district of Narathiwat, near the Malaysian border.
Military sources told Thai PBS World that the security forces were pursuing the insurgents after being spotted near a checkpoint set up by para-military rangers in Village 8. The road block was set up to check all passing vehicles for suspected insurgents.
Security forces also seized five M16 assault rifles, a HK rifle and some supplies from the location on Tawae Mountain in Tambon Bukit.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Insurgency
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South
Thai security authorities have confirmed that five suspected southern insurgents have been shot and killed by soldiers on a mountain side in the Cho Airong district of Narathiwat. The incident happened yesterday in the southern province bordering Malaysia.
Military sources told Thai PBS World that the security forces were pursuing the insurgents after being spotted near a checkpoint set up by para-military rangers in Village 8. The road block was set up to check all passing vehicles for suspected insurgents.
Meanwhile, police and troops in Narathiwat’s have been put on full alert as a precaution against possible revenge attacks. Security forces also seized five M16 assault rifles, a HK rifle and some supplies from the location on Tawae Mountain in Tambon Bukit.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Mandatory sim and app used to track down movement
Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today
30 new cases announced for Thailand – Tuesday
Chaing Mai venue owners don’t agree with shutdown plans
Buriram provincial government initiates Thailand’s first partial lockdown
33 new cases: Thailand’s biggest single day jump
33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
Northern Thailand chokes under shroud of smog
Thailand News Today – Monday, March 16
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Songkran officially postponed
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
- Business4 days ago
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker
- Business4 days ago
Amazon cafe suspends ‘bring your own cup’ campaign
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thailand’s virus testing goes to the next level
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Huge jump as Thailand confirms 32 new coronavirus cases
- Pattaya4 days ago
Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Manila goes on lockdown
- Cancellations2 days ago
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion