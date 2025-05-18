Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

Violence erupted in Yala as unidentified insurgents opened fire with M-16 rifles and shotguns, targeting a security protection unit and injuring two officers during a shift change. Emergency services rushed the injured to the hospital, where they were stabilised.

Yesterday, May 17, the radio centre in Lam Mai district, Mueang Yala, reported the shooting incident involving a security protection unit at the base of Nang Kaew Mountain in Lam Mai subdistrict. The attack left two officers wounded.

The injured, identified as 47 year old Suden Mayingo and 35 year old Afandi Saba, were immediately transported to Yala Central Hospital by local rescue teams. Suden sustained injuries to his arm, hip, and ankle, while Afandi was shot in both ankles. Both are now out of immediate danger.

Following the incident, Police Colonel Kosit Benjakul, along with police, military, and administrative personnel, as well as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and forensic officers from Yala, conducted a thorough investigation at the scene. They discovered several M-16 and shotgun shell casings, which have been collected for further examination to track down those responsible.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the officers were attacked while riding a motorbike to change shifts at the Thung Sadao checkpoint in Lam Mai. It is believed that the assailants were hiding in bushes along the roadside, opening fire as the officers passed by, causing their motorbike to crash and leaving them injured.

Initial assessments by police suggest that this act was carried out by insurgents operating in the area, aiming to showcase their presence and capabilities, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a police officer sustained injuries during a shooting while establishing a checkpoint in Yala’s Mueang district at 8.15pm on April 30.

According to the radio center at Yala Mueang Police Station, the ambush occurred near an operational base in Baan Chanan, Phorn subdistrict, leaving one border patrol officer wounded.