Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

Ambush raises alarm over escalating threats amid ongoing southern unrest

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
60 1 minute read
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Violence erupted in Yala as unidentified insurgents opened fire with M-16 rifles and shotguns, targeting a security protection unit and injuring two officers during a shift change. Emergency services rushed the injured to the hospital, where they were stabilised.

Yesterday, May 17, the radio centre in Lam Mai district, Mueang Yala, reported the shooting incident involving a security protection unit at the base of Nang Kaew Mountain in Lam Mai subdistrict. The attack left two officers wounded.

The injured, identified as 47 year old Suden Mayingo and 35 year old Afandi Saba, were immediately transported to Yala Central Hospital by local rescue teams. Suden sustained injuries to his arm, hip, and ankle, while Afandi was shot in both ankles. Both are now out of immediate danger.

Following the incident, Police Colonel Kosit Benjakul, along with police, military, and administrative personnel, as well as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and forensic officers from Yala, conducted a thorough investigation at the scene. They discovered several M-16 and shotgun shell casings, which have been collected for further examination to track down those responsible.

Related Articles

Preliminary investigations revealed that the officers were attacked while riding a motorbike to change shifts at the Thung Sadao checkpoint in Lam Mai. It is believed that the assailants were hiding in bushes along the roadside, opening fire as the officers passed by, causing their motorbike to crash and leaving them injured.

Initial assessments by police suggest that this act was carried out by insurgents operating in the area, aiming to showcase their presence and capabilities, reported KhaoSod.

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a police officer sustained injuries during a shooting while establishing a checkpoint in Yala’s Mueang district at 8.15pm on April 30.

According to the radio center at Yala Mueang Police Station, the ambush occurred near an operational base in Baan Chanan, Phorn subdistrict, leaving one border patrol officer wounded.

Latest Thailand News
Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three Road deaths

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

43 seconds ago
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers South Thailand News

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

16 minutes ago
Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video) Crime News

Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video)

33 minutes ago
Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest Crime News

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

51 minutes ago
Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines Crime News

Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines

1 hour ago
Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi

1 hour ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase Bangkok News

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

1 hour ago
Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market Bangkok News

Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

2 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

2 hours ago
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

20 hours ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

20 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

20 hours ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) Thailand News

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

21 hours ago
Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid Phuket News

Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid

21 hours ago
SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes Thailand News

SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes

22 hours ago
Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot

22 hours ago
Thailand and Vietnam target USbn trade boost Business News

Thailand and Vietnam target US$25bn trade boost

23 hours ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers Phuket News

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

24 hours ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

1 day ago
Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

1 day ago
Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season Phuket News

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

1 day ago
Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot

1 day ago
British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya Pattaya News

British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces Thailand News

Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

6 days ago
Two soldiers injured in Yala province IED attack

Two soldiers injured in Yala province IED attack

1 week ago
Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

2 weeks ago
Police officer injured in Yala checkpoint shooting

Police officer injured in Yala checkpoint shooting

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x