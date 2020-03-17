Mandatory sim and app used to track down movement | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus

Mandatory sim and app used to track down movement

Anukul

Published 

57 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: twitter@richardbarrow
A free sim card valued at 49 baht is being provided by The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) to every foreigner as well as Thais who had have travelled from countries that have have been designated as ‘high risk’ of Covid-19 infections. These countries include China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, and Macau (as of the time of publishing). According to NBTC secretary-general Thakorn Tanthasit, the AoT Airports’ new application has more than 7,000 downloads since it went live on March 12.

“The sim card will be used together with the AoT Airports application, to help track the position of users for 14 days to verify that they remain in quarantine. The app will track the position of the phone for 14 days and will alert authorities if it leaves the designated quarantine area. After 14 days have passed, it will stop tracking and the system will delete the data immediately.”

“The NBTC has coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to ask all arrivals from high-risk countries to download this app on their phone. Those who refuse to comply will be denied access to the Kingdom, according to Section 12 of the Immigration Act.”

“As for those who had entered Thailand before March 12 and have not downloaded the app yet, the Department of Disease Control will submit their names to the NBTC so that we can notify them to download the app as soon as possible.”

“Currently we are monitoring about 1,300 Thais who have returned from South Korea and tested negative for Covid-19. However, they still have to remain in self-quarantine at home until the incubation period of 14 days has passed, and this app can tell us exactly where they are at all times.”

SOURCE: The Nation

 

 

Coronavirus

30 new cases announced for Thailand – Tuesday

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Sunday, 32 cases. Monday 33 cases. Now another 30 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. Thailand now has a confirmed total of 177 cases according to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai.

As reported in ‘Thailand News Today‘ yesterday, a boxing stadium, north east of the Bangkok city centre, has been the source of new cases with hundreds of people being chased for testing after coming into contact with a number of contaminants. The contaminants were all linked to one of the managers at the stadium, Thai celebrity Matthew Deane.

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a boxing match at the Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6. Other cases are related to Thais which had been working closely with foreigners.

70-80% of the cases have been recorded in Bangkok, according to the spokesman, without providing any details of other locations around the country.

41 patients, identified in Thailand, have fully recovered. One person has died as a result of contracting the coronavirus in January.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus

Chaing Mai venue owners don’t agree with shutdown plans

Anukul

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

PHOTO: chiangmai.bangkok.com

On March 15, Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakil says he will ask the Covid-19outbreak management committee to close all entertainment venues nationwide. Other measures include declaring additional disease areas and banning activities involving mass gatherings to prevent cluster infections involving people drinking together in pubs.

The measure has been submitted to the national Covid-19 prevention committee led by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and will be implemented under the Communicable Disease Act and the National Administration Act.

Yesterday, after owners of Chiang Mai’s entertainment venues received the new updates on the proposed ‘lockdown’, they came out against the Public Health minister’s plan to close entertainment venues. One of the owners in the province says he doesn’t agree with the measure because it would heavily impact the business.

“The government should come up with better solutions and prevention methods.”

During the period following the Covid-19 outbreak, more than half of the customers to his entertainment venue disappeared, “which is causing his business severe trouble”.

The business owner’s name was not published.

Warning the government, the man said… “if the government confirms the shutdown of all venues, around 10,000 people will lose their jobs. With multiple entertainment venues such as pubs, bars, karaoke shops, and restaurants, Chiang Mai has 10,000 people working in these facilities. If the government shuts them down, owners will cooperate, but it is inevitable that the 10,000 will lose their jobs.”

He said they have already followed the Public Health Ministry guidelines, also checking the temperature of customers before entering.

“If anyone was found to have temperature of 37.5 celsius or more, they would be prohibited from entering.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Coronavirus

Buriram provincial government initiates Thailand’s first partial lockdown

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

PHOTO: Checks at the provincial airport, railway station, hotel or villages in Buriram - Buriram Times

Buriram province, in east of Bangkok, bordering with Cambodia and home of the Thai leg of the MotoGP, is the first of the country’s 76 provinces to take a pro-active stance against the Covid-19 coronavirus. The provincial government has imposed a partial lockdown to restrict the spread of the disease.

The Buriram Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul says, even though there has no Covid-19 cases reported in the province… “it is necessary for stringent measures to be imposed to protect people”.

“All visitors, Thai or foreign, must be screened upon arrival at the provincial airport, railway station, hotel or village.”

“Non-residents must register, so that they can be traced throughout their stay in the province or during the 14 days following their arrival. This tracking system will be linked with the health officials’ network.”

The Governor stressed that group activities, such as seminars, conferences, ceremonies, summer courses for students, ordinations of novices and markets (other than food markets), where more than 50 people are expected to gather, will be cancelled or postponed.

“If this is not possible, then prior permission must be obtained from the relevant chief district officer and they must comply strictly with the safety standards issued by the Public Health Ministry.”

The governor also said that the chairman of Buri Ram Football Club has promised to convert a Bric Box hotel into a temporary hospital with 80 rooms, to accommodate up to 115 patients.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

