30 new cases announced for Thailand – Tuesday | The Thaiger

Sunday, 32 cases. Monday 33 cases. Now another 30 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. Thailand now has a confirmed total of 177 cases according to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai.

As reported in ‘Thailand News Today‘ yesterday, a boxing stadium, north east of the Bangkok city centre, has been the source of new cases with hundreds of people being chased for testing after coming into contact with a number of contaminants. The contaminants were all linked to one of the managers at the stadium, Thai celebrity Matthew Deane.

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a boxing match at the Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6. Other cases are related to Thais which had been working closely with foreigners.

70-80% of the cases have been recorded in Bangkok, according to the spokesman, without providing any details of other locations around the country.

41 patients, identified in Thailand, have fully recovered. One person has died as a result of contracting the coronavirus in January.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

