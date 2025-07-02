Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors

Governor warns old cars could be used in terror plots as officials told to sweep streets

Bob Scott8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Picture courtesy of Phuket Express

Local government officials in Phuket have been ordered to hunt down abandoned cars and motorbikes, over fears they could be used to hide bombs.

The sweeping directive came during a high-level security briefing yesterday, July 1, chaired by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat at the Provincial Hall.

“All agencies must take this seriously,” the governor warned. “We need to ensure the security of our buildings and public spaces to protect our people.”

The clampdown comes amid growing concern that unattended vehicles, especially near government buildings or public parks, could pose a serious threat.

The alarm was also raised last week when Phuket officials were alerted to a bomb plot with claims criminals had hidden explosives on Surin Beach. All suspects involved in the bomb plot were arrested.

Officers from Mueang Phang Nga Police Station apprehended two suspects, 29 year old Muhama Wadeng and 27 year old Sulaiman Gaza, in the southern province of Phang Nga at 3.30am on Tuesday, June 24. The pair were caught travelling in a vehicle carrying a bomb.

Governor Sophon told all departments and local officials to inspect their areas regularly and to boost surveillance with CCTV systems to deter possible attacks.

But the crackdown wasn’t just about terror fears, the governor also used the meeting to push for action on long-standing issues such as waste management, flooding, and the slow rollout of public spending.

Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors | News by Thaiger
Picture of abandoned car courtesy of KhaoSod

He praised Phuket City Municipality for its efforts to control stinking odours at the island’s landfill site, where officials are now spraying bio-fermented water to reduce the smell.

On wastewater, nine local bodies have pledged to build new treatment systems with help from a Chinese firm. Five designs are already complete, according to officials, Phuket News reported.

The meeting also touched on the island’s flood risk, with the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office ordered to monitor heavy rains and keep locals informed.

District chiefs were told to stay on top of foreign worker numbers in their areas, with fresh data showing 1,011 migrants registered under a Cabinet scheme between June 16–27. Another 10 fishing industry workers renewed their ID cards between June 2–27.

The meeting wrapped up with a budget update, revealing 74.2% of funds for the 2025 fiscal year had been disbursed by June 25.

But it was the bomb warning that stole the spotlight, as officials were told to treat every rusting vehicle as a potential ticking time bomb.

