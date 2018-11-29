Mother killed by moving train, 2 year old daughter survives | The Thaiger

South
Mother killed by moving train, 2 year old daughter survives
A mother and her 2 year old daughter fell from a train at a station in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The mother died while the girl survived with minor injuries.
The incident took place at the Klong Chandee railway station at 10am this morning.
Police say 21 year old Benjawan Duangsuwan died at the scene. Her daughter was sent to Por Than Klay Wajasit Hospital.
Station master Somporn Buachuay said the woman took the Kantang train from Bangkok.
Somporn said Benjawan apparently stepped off the train before it had completely stopped, causing her and her daughter to fall onto the track. The mother was crushed by the train and dragged for over 60 metres before it finally stopped.
Benjawan’s stepfather, 66 year old Sawat Khao, told police that the woman was supposed to meet him at the station to fetch her motorcycle key.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand.
South
Surat Thani monk arrested over molestation allegations
Surat Thani police have served an arrest warrant on a 35 year old monk at the Wat Dang Nai.
Sanook is reporting that Phra Mongkhon faces charges of molesting under 15 year old boys.
The arrest of the monk follows an official complaint made by a parent to police back in April who claimed her 13 year old son had been molested by the monk after ordination during the hot season.
The parent alleges her son was groped, kissed and had his genitals fondled by the monk. Phra Mongkhon denies the allegations.
Sanook says that the case has taken time as police had to gather evidence against the monk. In the meantime he has now been defrocked and faces prosecution.
SOURCE: Sanook
South
Drugs-in-book being sent to Phuket, seized in Songkhla
PHOTO: Hatyai Police
A man has been arrested in Hat Yai, Songkhla trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine inside a book in a parcel bound for Phuket.
Hat Yai Police have arrested 31 year old Preawpan Tamakunapohn at a hotel in Hat Yai. He was found with three bags of crystal methamphetamine totaling 82.31 grams. One bag was found in his pants’ pocket while another two bags were found in a parcel box.
Drugs inside the parcel box had been placed inside a book about cosmetics. A square space was cut out of the book before putting the bag of crystal methamphetamine inside (just like the movies). The receiver was said to be a ‘Teerasak Tumorn’. The parcel was beings ent to the Phuket Bus Terminal.
Preawpan has been taken into custody and is now at Hat Yai Police Station facing legal action.
Phuket
Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket
PHOTOS: DMCR
A dugong has been found dead in the sea off Trang province. The body was sent to Phuket for further examination.
Jatupohn Burutpat, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal says, “the dead dugong was found in the sea near Koh Libong in Trang.”
“It was a female dugong, 2 metres long and weighing 250 kilograms. No severe wounds were found on its body. The dead dugong was sent to Phuket Marine Biology Centre (PMBC) to find the cause of dead.”
“Dugongs are one of the protected animals and it is included in the list of CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) as it is facing extinction.”
“Koh Libong and Koh Mook in Trang are an importance place where it is full of see grass and hope will increase the dugong numbers by 5-10%.”
“We hope that everyone will do their part to protect dugongs by not supporting illegal fishing and help take care of our environment.”
