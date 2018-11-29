Mother killed by moving train, 2 year old daughter survives | The Thaiger

A mother and her 2 year old daughter fell from a train at a station in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The mother died while the girl survived with minor injuries.

The incident took place at the Klong Chandee railway station at 10am this morning.

Police say 21 year old Benjawan Duangsuwan died at the scene. Her daughter was sent to Por Than Klay Wajasit Hospital.

Station master Somporn Buachuay said the woman took the Kantang train from Bangkok.

Somporn said Benjawan apparently stepped off the train before it had completely stopped, causing her and her daughter to fall onto the track. The mother was crushed by the train and dragged for over 60 metres before it finally stopped.

Benjawan’s stepfather, 66 year old Sawat Khao, told police that the woman was supposed to meet him at the station to fetch her motorcycle key.

