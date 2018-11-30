DSI calls for dissolution of foundation funding Dhammakaya cult | The Thaiger

Bangkok
DSI calls for dissolution of foundation funding Dhammakaya cult
“The foundation operates as a quasi-Buddhist cult and commands adherents to its teachings from around the world.”
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is calling on public prosecutors to request the courts to dissolve the Khun Yay Maha Ratana Upasika Chandra Khonnokyoong Foundation. The Foundation was implicated in the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC) embezzlement case. The DSI say they want to prosecute members of the foundation’s committee for money laundering.
DSI also wants the prosecutors to ask the court to confiscate the foundation’s 13 billion baht assets.
The foundation, established in 2004, is under the patronage of Dhammakaya Temple’s ex-abbot Phra Dhammachayo, who faces an arrest warrant over money-laundering charges. The foundation operates as a quasi-Buddhist cult and commands adherents to its teachings from around the world.
Read more about the elusive Phra Dhammakaya HERE.
The renegade monk and his accomplices have been accused of accepting money from KCUC’s ex-boss Supachai Srisupa-aksorn, who is in jail for stealing billions of baht from the cooperative. The DSI had investigated Supachai and his accomplices over embezzlement charges, and then looked into Phra Dhammachayo and other people’s alleged role in money laundering and possession of stolen articles.
Since initial investigation uncovered transactions linked to the foundation, accused of constructing facilities for the temple using money that was allegedly swindled out of the KCUC, the DSI launched another probe, results of which were provided to reporters by Paisit yesterday.
Paisit says the investigators found the foundation and its board, led by billionaire telecom tycoon Boonchai Bencharongkul’s younger sister Wanna Chirakiti, guilty of conspiring to launder money and also violating the foundation’s objectives. Hence, he said, the DSI is recommending that prosecutors disband the foundation and seize its assets, including the assets already confiscated by the Anti-Money Laundering Office earlier.
The 2,000-rai Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district has many newly built structures in its vast compound as well as in several affiliated centres nationwide.
The most expensive structure was the Khun Yay Maha Ratana Upasika Chandra Khonnokyoong Building, which cost 5 billion baht, followed by the temple’s car park costing 2.6 billion and the 1.5 billion baht World Peace Valley Meditation Centre at Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district. The meditation centre is also under investigation for alleged forest encroachment and misuse of land meant for agriculture.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
PHOTO: The Nation
King Power International Group has opened what is being marketed as the world’s biggest glass-bottomed skywalk.
The new tourist (and local) attraction is on the rooftop of the 78 storey Mahanakhon building on Narathiwat Road in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district. Mahanokon is Thailand’s tallest building at 314 metres.
The glass skywalk has 360 degree panoramic view, vertically and horizontally. Standing on the glass platform you can see right around the Bangkok skyline and beyond. You can also look directly down, 314 metres below, to the street – not for the faint-hearted.
The building is equipped with a fast elevator which can reach the 74th floor from the ground in just 50 seconds.
King Power International (who have naming rights for the skyscraper) CEO Aiyawat Srivadhanaprabha said the glass-bottomed skywalk represents another important step and a pride for the Thai company.
“I believe that tourism is not just an engine to drive the country’s economy, but also a gate toward the building of sustainable confidence and promotion of Thai identity in the eyes of the global community,” said Aiyawat, an heir to the business empire of Vichai, the owner of Leicester City who died in helicopter crash recently.
The building features outdoor and indoor observation decks on the 78th and 74 floors respectively, modern shopping malls, varieties of both Thai and international food and duty-free shops (of course).
Scroll through to around 4.00 of this episode of ThinkingOfLiving to get a first peep at the new Bangkok icon.
Bangkok
SHOW DC launches new 60,000 capacity outdoor SHOW DC Arena
Latest event space establishes SHOW DC’s positioning as the events venue of choice in downtown Bangkok with combined capacity of 90,000
Large scale events have a new stage in downtown Bangkok at SHOW DC, which has launched the biggest outdoor event venue in the city. Named SHOW DC Arena, the 120 million baht investment in a 31,790 sqm outdoor entertainment space that sits adjacent to the SHOW DC shopping centre, bolsters the retail complex’s event offerings which already includes multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces, and has more than 40 event days booked through Q2 2019.
The new open entertainment space can cater to a 60,000 pax capacity event with 1,000 car parking spaces, a rarity in central Bangkok.
“There’s huge demand for a large outdoor entertainment space in the centre of Bangkok, and SHOW DC Arena fulfils this need. Thailand’s events and entertainment industry is robust and we are seeing increased inquiries from organisers.
“SHOW DC Arena offers a large, flexible event space that can cater to upto 60,000 people and I’m confident that our downtown location in Rama 9 area, combined with the availability of parking spaces and free shuttle service to MRT Petchaburi station, will help make events even more accessible and attractive to attendees and organisers alike,” said Mr. Goh Soo Sing, Chief Executive Officer of SHOW DC.
SHOW DC Arena has already been chosen as the venue for several high profile events including the recent Chang Music Connection Musictropolis which Bodyslam and Potato headlined, and MAYA Music Festival 2018 on 8-9 December, which has a stellar line-up including global DJs, K-Pop and J-Pop superstars.
SHOW DC Arena can be booked in any combination with the 25,000 people capacity SHOW DC Oasis and 5,000 people capacity SHOW DC Garden to create an even larger outdoor event with a total capacity of 90,000.
In addition to offering the largest outdoor event space in the centre of Bangkok, SHOW DC also has numerous indoor spaces that can be used for many event formats, such as shows, product launches, parties, concerts, theatre performances and exhibitions. The large indoor Ultra Arena is a state-of-the-art performance arts theatre with VIP balcony seating and has a capacity to hold up to 1,000 attendees.
“Thailand’s events and entertainment industry is a significant economic generator for the country. Through SHOW DC Arena and our additional event spaces at SHOW DC, we are well positioned to support domestic and international event organisers, and will work with organisers and brands to make Thailand a strategic events hub in the region,” added Mr. Goh.
Bangkok
Minister raises ethical concerns of private schools listing on the SET
PHOTO: Singapore International School of Bangkok
Trading in the shares of SISB Company Limited, the manager of the Singapore International School, begins today in the SET’s (Stock Exchange of Thailand) Market for Alternative Investment.
The Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin says that although the move does not violate the Private School Act 2007, there was a question of ethics.
The Minister has assigned a legal team to look up laws and regulations in a bid to stop SISB from becoming the first education business to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), believing it will set an unethical milestone.
The minister said in his personal view an educational institute gets a tax waiver so its move to raise funds to obtain more profits without paying tax raises the question of ethics.
“The act of entering the SET is obviously to seek more profits. If this is what’s happening, should the Finance Ministry start to collect tax? This can have a widespread impact and the related law must be reviewed.
“Even if the move is legal, it still might be unethical and against the ideology of the country’s educational management,” he said.
Teerakiat said he had discussed this with the International Schools Association of Thailand, seeking its help to find a solution. He said he would consult the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for clarity and, if such move were seen as a way to make profit from the education business, he would discuss with the Finance Ministry about levying tax.
Teerakiat admitted that his attempt to stop SISB from listing on the SET might not yield immediate result, but he would do his utmost to block such a move or others may also follow suit.
The Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC) secretary-general, Chalam Attham, meanwhile, said his office would ask the SEC to review its decision to list SISB on the SET. He said Article 22 of the Private Schools Act 2007 had set two conditions for companies running schools in regard to the number of shares and the stockholders.
He said the OPEC is willing to offer the information for the SEC’s consideration.
SEC secretary-general Rapee Sucharitakul earlier yesterday affirmed that it was not illegal for SISB to register with SET, as the OPEC, which is in charge of private schools, had told his agency before it approved SISB’s listing that there was no regulation to prohibit the move.
Rapee said all businesses – including the private school business – required investments for improvement hence they have to raise funds in some way. Listing on the SET to raise funds from the public was a method with low cost, he said.
“Whether the school will then charge high tuition fees will be a question that the supervising agency will have to deal with,” Rapee added.
The campuses, adopting Singaporean and British curricula, currently have 2,274 students in total.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Two female foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Thai Khon now listed with UNESCO as ‘intangible heritage of humanity’
‘Recognise all citizen’s right to create a family’ – Rainbow Sky Association
Vale Matt Pond
DSI calls for dissolution of foundation funding Dhammakaya cult
Mother killed by moving train, 2 year old daughter survives
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
Pic of female sunbather on Phuket balcony goes viral in social media
Netizens disagree with official numbers: The miracle 20% rise in tourist numbers
31 year old British tourist arrested in Chiang Mai – Drugs and overstay
Internal disputes in the Future Forward camp
Dam levels low in some regions – Dry season
Bangkok man killed when pickup hits wild elephant
Officers inspect Koh Racha in public access complaint
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Trending
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
-
Business3 days ago
Thai Airways – we need more planes
-
Koh Samui4 days ago
Koh Samui balancing on tourism razor’s edge
-
Krabi3 days ago
Big drug dealer killed in Krabi
-
Chiang Rai4 days ago
Five armed men guarding a Myanmar drug caravan shot dead by troops in Chiang Rai
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai official says the hotel sell-off is “because there were too many tourists”
-
Thailand2 days ago
Buffalo smiles end up in tears
-
Thailand2 days ago
Arrivals up 20% – visa fee waiver
You must be logged in to post a comment Login