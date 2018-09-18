South
Major ‘ice’ haul intercepted in the South
FILE PHOTO
An enormous haul of 280 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice”, was found hidden in a pickup truck that was spotted abandoned in an oil palm plantation in Satun’s Manang district.
Supoj Sirisaeng, an assistant chief of Tambon Nikhom Pattana, alerted police to check the vehicle after it was found in the plantation. The pickup was taken to be checked at the Manang police station.
At first glance, the truck appeared only to be carrying 24 pumpkins and two batches of dried chillies.
But soon a 1 kilogram bar of ice was found hidden inside the truck and more bars were attached to the inside of the the back of the vehicle, covered by specially installed black rubber sheeting.
A further amount was also discovered on the floor of the truck, hidden under the black metal tray.
Satun police chief Pol Maj-General Supawat Thapkliew say that police had yet to locate the pickup owner to ascertain which gang the drugs belonged to.
He expressed confidence that police would be able to track down and prosecute the trafficking gang soon.
STORY: The Nation
Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”
“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”
“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas - the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”
“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.
“When goin...
South
Two rangers killed, four others injured in Pattani ambush
FILE PHOTO - The Nation
Another attack in the deep south.
Thai PBS reports that two para-military rangers have been killed and four others seriously wounded in an ambush by a group of armed men. The attack was followed by a gun fight in the Nong Chik district of Pattani late last night (Tuesday).
Nong Chik police headed to the scene about 10pm Tuesday and when an investigation team rushed to the scene, a section on Ban Don Na Road in tambon Bang Khao, two dead bodies, three motorcycles and a huge number of spent shells were found.
The four injured rangers had already been rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.
The dead rangers have been identified as Ranger Suchat Kongsuk and Ranger Thanadet Chaimusik from the 43rd Rangers Regiment in Nong Chik district.
Police say the six rangers were patrolling on the back of three motorcycles when a group ...
South
Three arrested in Pattani with alleged home-made bomb
Police and rangers have arrested three men in Pattani this morning (Saturday) after they were allegedly found with a homemade bomb in a gas cylinder.
Police and rangers were patrolling a rubber plantation in Ban Lan Chang village in Tambon Taping, Sai Buri district and spotted two motorcycles.
The two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were arrested after police examined a bag carried by the pillion rider. Police allege that a gas cylinder containing about 20 kilograms of explosive was found in the bag. A detonating circuit was allegedly found hidden under the pillion of the motorcycle where the bomb was found.
The three suspects were identified as 25 year old Maruding Ming, 29 year old Abiding Saleh and 32 year old Abdulkaree Ahsae, Abdulkaree was riding pillion behind Abiding.
The three suspects were taken to Ingkhayut Borihan Army camp in...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Bangla lady boy caught stealing tourists’ wallets
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
Major ‘ice’ haul intercepted in the South
DNA tests reveal Phuket’s Yanui is a….
Storms and strong winds hit Chiang Mai
Statement from Tiger Marine Charter Phuket
70 monkeys back home at Khao To Sae after steralisation
Tourists caught up in Chiang Mai karaoke bar overcharge ‘scam’
Koreans end up in hospital following Pattaya cross-cultural experience
Man dies after breaking through checkpoint and threatening to shoot police
Unsworth sues Musk over ‘pedo’ slur
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Israeli tourist injured after attack by Krabi man
Body found hanging on the side of the road in Thalang
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
70 per cent of Thais wear Buddhist amulets
Singapore #1, Thailand #6 – Asia’s most innovative nations
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Phuket3 days ago
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
-
Regional3 days ago
“Please stop eating dog meat” – Hanoi city government
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 world’s busiest flight routes
-
Regional3 days ago
Mangkhut claims two lives as it heads towards Hong Kong
-
Samui3 days ago
Thai police head to the UK to interview the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
You must be logged in to post a comment Login