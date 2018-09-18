Connect with us

Phuket

DNA tests reveal Phuket’s Yanui is a….

The Thaiger

Published

6 mins ago

on

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

The DNA tests are in and it reveals that Yanui is a saltwater crocodile.

The Phuket Fisheries Office Chief Kowot Kaoeian says, “Yanui is a saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus).”

“The crocodile has been reacting well to treatment. No microchip was found on the crocodile. Scratches were found on its tail, legs and mouth. One tooth was missing.”

“A microchip has been inserted into the crocodile. The body condition score is 3 out of 5. Vitamins have been given to the crocodile. No infections were found.”

Phuket’s much-travelled crocodile was finally been caught on July 29 at Layan Beach following a swimming tourney (with a few stops on the way), from Yanui Beach, in the far south of the island, to Layan Beach off Laguna.

The ‘Yanui’ crocodile (named by local Phuket reporters after the original beach it was sighted) was caught at Layan Beach after more than ten days of search operations, sightings, drone photos and a team of ‘crocodile whisperers’ from Sutat Thani.

Read more HERE.

The Thaiger

Phuket

Statement from Tiger Marine Charter Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 18, 2018

By

Following the incident over the weekend where a 70 foot charter yacht from Tiger Marine ended up stranded off Koh Phi, necessitating the Spanish tourists to swim over to another vessel to be taken back to shore, Tiger Marine have contacted The Thaiger (no connection) and asked us to post their response.

The original story HERE.

Here's the Tiger Marine letter of response...

It has been widely reported by Thai TV and the press regarding our incident on one of our boats near the Phi Phi Islands on Saturday, September 15.

We would like to put the story right as we have been receiving some facetious remarks .

First of all, I would like to report that at no time was our boat, crew or passengers in any danger whatsoever.

Phuket

70 monkeys back home at Khao To Sae after steralisation

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 18, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

70 monkeys have been released back at Khao To Sae. Five days ago they were captured on the popular tourist hill overlooking Phuket Town and taken for sterilisation. This is Stage Two in a program by Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation officials to reduce the number of Macaques living in areas around Phuket frequented by tourists.

In Stage One, captured and sterilized monkeys were repatriated to Koh Payu, a small island off Phuket.

129 macaques were captured on September 13 at Khao To Sae in Rassada.

Read more about the capture of the monkeys HERE.

Phuket

Man dies after breaking through checkpoint and threatening to shoot police

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 18, 2018

By

A Phuket man, who broke a Phuket City Police checkpoint, has died after attempting to open fire on police in Cherng Talay very early this morning (September 18).

Cherng Talay Police were notified that a pickup truck broke through the Phuket City Checkpoint at 1.30am today (September 18).

Emergency responders arrived on Srisoonthorn Road in Cherng Talay to find a pickup truck with its front end damaged. 9 bullet holes were found on the on the pickup truck.

The body of a man, later identified as 29 year old Chisanupong  Krueajan from Phuket, was found in the driver seat. He was dead. His body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.

Inside the pickup truck police found a handgun with 6 bullets, a handmade handgun with one bullet and more ammunition.

Just after midnight Phuket City Police had set up a checkpoint on Thapkrasattri Road near Soi Sieang Tai in Rassada. The pickup truck didn’t stop when flagged down by pol...
