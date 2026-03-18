Five officers injured after bomb attack at outpost in Pattani

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 10:13 AM
381 1 minute read
Five officers injured after bomb attack at outpost in Pattani | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Five officers were injured in a Pattani bomb attack after an improvised explosive device detonated outside an outpost in Panare district yesterday, March 17, triggering a fire that damaged a building and several vehicles.

Panare Police Station received a report at 7pm of an explosion at the Thanam strategic outpost in Ban Kha, Thanam subdistrict, Panare district, Pattani province.

Police said five officers’ ears were ringing as a result of the blast, and rescue workers took them to Panare Hospital.

Officers who responded found a fire burning intensely at the outpost, near where officials’ vehicles were parked. Fire engines from the local municipality were called in, and the blaze was brought under control.

Five officers injured after bomb attack at outpost in Pattani
Photo via DailyNews

The front section of the outpost was damaged, along with several officials’ vehicles parked at the site, according to an initial inspection.

Police said preliminary inquiries indicated that an unknown number of suspects drove a motorcycle with a sidecar carrying an improvised explosive device and left it in front of the outpost.

The suspects then ran to another motorcycle that was waiting and fled before the device was detonated, triggering the explosion and fire.

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The area was immediately sealed off to prevent unauthorised access. Explosive ordnance disposal officers and forensic teams are due to conduct a detailed examination today, March 18, police said, citing concerns about the isolated, dark route and the risk of another attack.

Five officers injured after bomb attack at outpost in Pattani
Photo via DailyNews

Thairath reported that officials have ordered units to maintain heightened security measures, including checkpoints and roadblocks across the area.

They believe the attack was carried out by an insurgent group seeking to retaliate after two clashes in Nong Chik district, Pattani, in which two suspected insurgents were shot dead.

Similarly, back in June last year, the aftermath of the triple bomb explosions at the Pattani Red Cross Fair resulted in injuries to seven people, including vendors and police personnel. The blasts, which occurred at three locations within the fair, also caused significant damage to over 15 stalls.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 10:13 AM
381 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.