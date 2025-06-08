Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead

A brutal attack took place at a grocery store in Mueang district, Pattani province, resulting in the death of a 45 year old financial officer, Mariya (surname withheld).

The incident occurred at approximately 10.05pm yesterday, June 7, as confirmed by Police Colonel Torlap Lengha, head of Mayo Police Station. The victim was shot multiple times and succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

The police were informed of the incident by Mayo Hospital, who reported the shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, investigating officers, led by Police Lieutenant Sunpakorn Luichiu, discovered bloodstains and collected eyewitness accounts. Witnesses stated they heard several gunshots before finding the victim, who worked as a financial officer for the Pado subdistrict administrative organisation.

As the investigation unfolds, police are focusing on three potential motives. Forensic teams are examining the scene to gather further evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Witnesses are also being interviewed to piece together the events leading up to the crime. The police suspect that more than one perpetrator was involved and that the attack was premeditated.

No potential motives have been ruled out, including personal disputes, work-related issues, or local unrest. The case is under the responsibility of Pol. Lt. Sunpakorn, with orders from superiors to expedite the apprehension of those involved, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two members of a volunteer protection unit were killed and two others wounded in a shooting that occurred at 5.30pm on May 19 in Pattani province. The ambush took place while five local volunteers were jogging in Don Sai subdistrict, Mueang Mai Kaen district.

The attackers, disguised in hijabs to appear as Muslim women, arrived on motorcycles. Once they reached the main village road, they opened fire using unidentified long-barrel firearms, hitting four of the volunteers.

The attack claimed the lives of 31 year old Suhaimi Abu and 29 year old Marosalee Tosing, while two additional individuals were injured.