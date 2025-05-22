Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani

Nighttime equipment check ends in unexpected shooting

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani
Picture courtesy of YalaToDay ยะลาทูเดย์ Facebook

A ranger has surrendered after shooting a colleague from the 4215th Ranger Company, part of the 42nd Ranger Task Force, in Panare district, Pattani province. The incident occurred around 10pm yesterday, May 21, when a water pump malfunction prompted the soldiers to inspect it outside their base.

Before leaving the base to inspect the pump, Pongdet Nananuksuk and Sarawut Kaewjanarit informed Pravit Liampol, who was on guard duty, about their intention. As Pongdet approached the pump, Pravit shot him, hitting his stomach and arm.

Pravit then fled with his firearm. Colleagues immediately assisted Pongdet and rushed him to Pattani hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Initial inquiries with the injured soldier revealed no prior personal conflicts with Pravit.

Following the incident, the 42nd Ranger Task Force coordinated with local police and leaders to track down Pravit, who was believed to be hiding near the base.

Pravit later surrendered at 9.40pm to the commander of the 42nd Ranger Regiment. He was handed over to the police for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

May be an image of 3 people and road

In similar news, on May 19 at 5.30pm in Pattani province, two members of a volunteer protection unit were killed and two others injured in a shooting. The attack occurred while five local volunteers were jogging in the Don Sai subdistrict of Mueang Mai Kaen district.

The gunmen, disguised in hijabs to appear as Muslim women, arrived on motorcycles and opened fire with unidentified long guns on the village’s main road, hitting four volunteers.

The victims who died were 31 year old Suhaimi Abu and 29 year old Marosalee Tosing, while two others were wounded. The volunteers were running from their office through La Waeng village when the assault happened. The attackers then fled swiftly on their motorcycles.

