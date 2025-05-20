Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers

Two members of a volunteer protection unit died, and two others were injured in a shooting in Pattani province yesterday, May 19, at 5.30pm. The attack targeted five local volunteers running for exercise in Mueang Mai Kaen district’s Don Sai subdistrict.

The assailants, dressed in hijabs to disguise themselves as Muslim women, arrived on motorcycles. Upon reaching the village’s main road, the attackers opened fire with unidentified long firearms, striking four members of the volunteer team.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 31 year old Suhaimi Abu and 29 year old Marosalee Tosing. Two others sustained injuries.

The volunteers, part of a local subdistrict protection unit, were running from their office through La Waeng village when the attack occurred. Following the shooting, the assailants quickly fled the scene on their motorcycles.

Further details regarding the incident remain under investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, gunfire erupted in Yala’s Lam Mai district as unknown insurgents launched an armed attack on a security unit, injuring two officers during a shift change. The assailants, armed with M-16 rifles and shotguns, ambushed the officers, prompting emergency responders to rush them to the hospital where both were later stabilised.

The incident occurred on May 17, near the base of Nang Kaew Mountain in Lam Mai subdistrict. According to Lam Mai’s radio centre, the shooting targeted a security protection unit, leaving two men wounded.

The injured officers were identified as 47 year old Suden Mayingo and 35 year old Afandi Saba. Local rescue teams transported them to Yala Central Hospital. Suden suffered wounds to his arm, hip, and ankle, while Afandi was shot in both ankles. Medical staff confirmed both are now in stable condition.

Following the ambush, Police Colonel Kosit Benjakul led a joint investigation involving police, military forces, administrative officials, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, and forensic teams. Several spent M-16 and shotgun shell casings were recovered at the scene for analysis.