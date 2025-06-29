Sixth explosive device found at Krabi’s Noppharat Thara Beach

Mystery deepens as another device unearthed near tourist hotspot

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
73 1 minute read
Sixth explosive device found at Krabi’s Noppharat Thara Beach
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Krabi, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers have discovered a suspicious object buried beneath a tree in a pine garden at the Noppharat Thara Beach National Park headquarters. This marks the sixth such finding in the area.

The operation, conducted yesterday, June 28, by the EOD team and investigative officers from the Krabi provincial police, involved extensive use of metal detectors to search for explosive devices. The search in the Noppharat Thara Beach area was prompted by confessions from suspects who admitted to burying an additional device under a large tree.

The suspects struggled to recall the exact location due to the burial occurring at night on June 23. After several hours of searching, officers successfully retrieved the device, which was similar to explosives previously found in Phang Nga province.

Sixth explosive device found at Krabi's Noppharat Thara Beach | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In total, six explosive devices have been discovered across Krabi. These include locations such as the mahat wood sculpture near the Krabi town dam, the Noppharat Thara Beach area near the shell sculpture, and at Ao Nang Beach by the beach sculpture.

Additionally, three devices have been found in the pine garden at the Noppharat Thara Beach National Park headquarters on the Phi Phi Islands in Krabi province, reported KhaoSod.

Sixth explosive device found at Krabi's Noppharat Thara Beach | News by Thaiger

In similar news, the director of Phuket International Airport confirmed that a motorcycle containing explosives was safely destroyed after being found abandoned near the terminal. Flight operations remained unaffected throughout the incident.

Related Articles

Monchai Tahanod, the airport’s director, reported that at around 3.40pm on June 25, Phuket Provincial Police arrested a suspect linked to a plot targeting the airport. Acting on intelligence, officers discovered the suspicious motorcycle approximately 200 metres from the passenger terminal.

The Region 8 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, supported by sniffer dogs, confirmed the presence of an explosive device. Although they initially attempted to defuse it, concerns about complex wiring prompted the decision to destroy the device on site to ensure safety.

Latest Thailand News
Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery Thailand News

Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery

2 hours ago
Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple Phuket News

Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple

2 hours ago
Sixth explosive device found at Krabi&#8217;s Noppharat Thara Beach Crime News

Sixth explosive device found at Krabi’s Noppharat Thara Beach

2 hours ago
Three fishermen die from toxic gas on Thai fishing boat Thailand News

Three fishermen die from toxic gas on Thai fishing boat

4 hours ago
Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage Road deaths

Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage

4 hours ago
Police uncover prostitution at Lop Buri massage parlour Crime News

Police uncover prostitution at Lop Buri massage parlour

4 hours ago
Russian journalist robbed, escapes hotel in Pattaya with 2 million baht loss Pattaya News

Russian journalist robbed, escapes hotel in Pattaya with 2 million baht loss

4 hours ago
Pattaya man&#8217;s motorcycle stolen by coworker, suspected sold for drugs Pattaya News

Pattaya man’s motorcycle stolen by coworker, suspected sold for drugs

5 hours ago
Hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak hits young children Thailand News

Hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak hits young children

5 hours ago
PM Shinawatra orders swift flood relief for Chiang Rai residents Northern Thailand News

PM Shinawatra orders swift flood relief for Chiang Rai residents

5 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle crash claims life in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Fatal motorcycle crash claims life in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Thousands protest in Bangkok, demand PM Shinawatra&#8217;s resignation Bangkok News

Thousands protest in Bangkok, demand PM Shinawatra’s resignation

5 hours ago
Wild tiger spotted observing researchers in Thai wildlife sanctuary (video) Environment News

Wild tiger spotted observing researchers in Thai wildlife sanctuary (video)

6 hours ago
Illegal e-cigarette factory raided in Pathum Thani, 29 arrested Crime News

Illegal e-cigarette factory raided in Pathum Thani, 29 arrested

6 hours ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across Thailand on June 29 Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across Thailand on June 29

6 hours ago
Chinese man nabbed over Thai entertainer’s fatal drug ordeal Bangkok News

Chinese man nabbed over Thai entertainer’s fatal drug ordeal

24 hours ago
Protest showdown: Bangkok governor inspects Victory Monument Bangkok News

Protest showdown: Bangkok governor inspects Victory Monument

1 day ago
Power play: Pattaya races to finish underground cable overhaul Pattaya News

Power play: Pattaya races to finish underground cable overhaul

1 day ago
Cambodia accused of mislabelling rice as Thai jasmine in China Thailand News

Cambodia accused of mislabelling rice as Thai jasmine in China

1 day ago
Thailand plans AI legislation to boost adoption and governance Business News

Thailand plans AI legislation to boost adoption and governance

1 day ago
Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs Pattaya News

Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs

1 day ago
Giant king cobra invades Trang home, sparks lottery frenzy (video) Thailand News

Giant king cobra invades Trang home, sparks lottery frenzy (video)

1 day ago
Patong Beach bomb scare: Hidden explosives uncovered in sand Phuket News

Patong Beach bomb scare: Hidden explosives uncovered in sand

1 day ago
Rush hour inferno: Car fire sparks Vibhavadi traffic chaos (video) Bangkok News

Rush hour inferno: Car fire sparks Vibhavadi traffic chaos (video)

1 day ago
Drug den blitz: Bang Lamung cops bust bamboo hideout Pattaya News

Drug den blitz: Bang Lamung cops bust bamboo hideout

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x