Sixth explosive device found at Krabi’s Noppharat Thara Beach

In Krabi, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers have discovered a suspicious object buried beneath a tree in a pine garden at the Noppharat Thara Beach National Park headquarters. This marks the sixth such finding in the area.

The operation, conducted yesterday, June 28, by the EOD team and investigative officers from the Krabi provincial police, involved extensive use of metal detectors to search for explosive devices. The search in the Noppharat Thara Beach area was prompted by confessions from suspects who admitted to burying an additional device under a large tree.

The suspects struggled to recall the exact location due to the burial occurring at night on June 23. After several hours of searching, officers successfully retrieved the device, which was similar to explosives previously found in Phang Nga province.

In total, six explosive devices have been discovered across Krabi. These include locations such as the mahat wood sculpture near the Krabi town dam, the Noppharat Thara Beach area near the shell sculpture, and at Ao Nang Beach by the beach sculpture.

Additionally, three devices have been found in the pine garden at the Noppharat Thara Beach National Park headquarters on the Phi Phi Islands in Krabi province, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the director of Phuket International Airport confirmed that a motorcycle containing explosives was safely destroyed after being found abandoned near the terminal. Flight operations remained unaffected throughout the incident.

Monchai Tahanod, the airport’s director, reported that at around 3.40pm on June 25, Phuket Provincial Police arrested a suspect linked to a plot targeting the airport. Acting on intelligence, officers discovered the suspicious motorcycle approximately 200 metres from the passenger terminal.

The Region 8 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, supported by sniffer dogs, confirmed the presence of an explosive device. Although they initially attempted to defuse it, concerns about complex wiring prompted the decision to destroy the device on site to ensure safety.