Bomb attack injures two officers in Pattani’s Yaring district

An explosive attack on a military truck belonging to the 44th Ranger Regiment Task Force in Pattani has left two officers injured. The attack took place at 1pm yesterday, May 13, when unidentified assailants planted a bomb in Yaring district.

The explosive device, weighing approximately 15 kilogrammes, was hidden in the median of Highway 41. The blast injured two officers who were on duty in Ban To Te Te, Moo 3, To Lang subdistrict, and were driving back to their base at Bo Thong camp in Pattani province.

The injured officers were promptly taken to Yaring Hospital for treatment, with reports of hearing issues and injuries to their faces and bodies. Concurrently, a truck from the Special Operations Police in Su-ngai Padi district, passing through at the same time, was damaged by shrapnel. Fortunately, the officers were unharmed and reported the incident to Yaring police.

Following the incident, the 44th Ranger Regiment Task Force, alongside local security agencies, commenced an investigation at the scene. They are currently gathering evidence and tracking down the perpetrators to bring them to justice.

Major General Khajornsak Inthong, the commander of the Pattani Task Force, has instructed all units to reinforce collaborative operational plans among the three sectors in Pattani. He emphasised caution concerning the unrest in the southern border provinces.

The police continue to maintain stringent security measures to ensure the safety of residents and are actively working to resolve the situation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two soldiers from the 15th Engineer Battalion were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack that targeted a group of military engineers. The incident occurred around 5pm on May 7 in Yala’s Raman district, as the team was returning to base after completing a canal dredging operation.

The blast happened near a cemetery in Kototura village, within Kototura subdistrict. Security forces, including military personnel, police, and local officials, quickly arrived to examine the scene.