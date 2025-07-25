5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike

Artillery hits PTT station amid escalating border conflict, killing at least 8 and wounding 14 more

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, July 25, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

Amid flying shrapnel and live explosives, Thai bomb squads and rescue teams recovered five more bodies from the ruins of a PTT gas station in Sisaket province, after Cambodian shells obliterated a convenience store inside the complex. This brings the death toll to 11.

The deadly strike occurred in Ban Phue, Mueang subdistrict of Kantharalak district, as part of escalating clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border near Khao Phra Wihan. Cambodian artillery fire rained down on the station, leaving eight people dead and 14 injured in the blast’s aftermath.

Initial rescue efforts were halted due to the presence of unexploded ordnance (UXO) scattered throughout the scene. To ensure the safety of rescue personnel, the 2nd Army Region called in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams alongside the 2nd Border Patrol Police (BPP) to clear the area before any bodies could be retrieved.

At 6.30am today, July 25, EOD units began sweeping the blast zone, cautiously removing live munitions. However, the operation was abruptly paused when Cambodian shells once again landed dangerously close to the recovery site. Officers were forced to evacuate for their safety and temporarily suspend bomb clearance efforts.

Shortly after the shelling subsided, EOD personnel resumed their sweep, declaring the area safe enough for rescue workers to move in. A total of five bodies were recovered from inside the destroyed convenience store. One of the deceased has been confirmed as a store employee, while the identities of the remaining victims are still being verified, reported Matichon and Channel 7 News.

“Conditions were extremely dangerous,” said one EOD officer on the scene. “We had to stop mid-operation because fresh artillery fire landed nearby. It was too risky to continue.”

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the latest shelling was deliberate or a misfire, but tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border continue to rise, with additional military deployments reported in the area.

Authorities urge civilians in border zones to evacuate and follow all safety advisories, as the situation remains fluid and potentially volatile.

