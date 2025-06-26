Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue

Nighttime chaos disrupts southern districts

Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue
Unidentified assailants caused unrest in two districts of Pattani province, aiming to harm officials during rescue operations. The incidents yesterday, June 25, at 9.30pm, took place in Sai Buri and Kapho districts, leading to multiple road closures.

In Sai Buri district, arsonists set fire to a vehicle belonging to the Paen Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, resulting in significant damage. Emergency services promptly intervened to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the office.

Suspicious objects resembling improvised explosive devices were discovered on routes leading to the Paen Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, indicating an intention to target officials during their response efforts. Consequently, officials closed several roads where suspicious items were found to ensure public safety.

In Kapho district, similar suspicious devices were found in three subdistricts: Moo 3 in Karubi, Moo 8 in Taloduramun, and Moo 4 in Plonghoi. Police responded by cordoning off these areas as well.

Military, police, and administrative personnel quickly secured the affected zones and conducted urgent bomb disposal operations to prevent further incidents and safeguard the lives and property of residents.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling, avoid high-risk areas, and report any suspicious objects or unusual occurrences to the police immediately, enabling timely intervention, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two men from Thailand’s insurgency-prone Deep South were apprehended in a dramatic police operation early on June 24 for attempting to smuggle homemade bombs into Phuket. The arrest occurred around 3.30am when officers, tipped off about the plot, intercepted a black sedan with Surin plates near Phang Nga Provincial Hall.

The suspects, 29 year old Muhama and 27 year old Sulaiman, both from Pattani, were found with a suspicious timer device hidden among their belongings in the car. The discovery of the bomb-like contraption, packed in a clear zip bag, led to their immediate detention.

