Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged
The aftermath of the triple bomb explosions at the Pattani Red Cross Fair resulted in injuries to seven people, including vendors and police personnel.

The blasts, which occurred at three locations within the fair on Samanchai Sawan Road, Rue Samilae subdistrict, Mueang district, Pattani province, also caused significant damage to over 15 stalls.

A reporter visiting the fair observed a noticeable drop in visitors, with the atmosphere remaining subdued. Many vendors are still shaken by the incident, with some choosing to pack up and leave. However, others continue to operate due to the financial burden they face.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

One vendor described his experience, stating that after hearing the first two explosions, he went to check near a lamp post. As he turned back towards his stall, another explosion occurred precisely at the spot he had been standing. The loud noise left him temporarily deafened.

He expressed concern that, given the already challenging sales environment, the incident has further deterred visitors. “The attackers seemed intent on merely causing property damage,” he remarked.

Another vendor shared her experience, noting that the event’s aftermath has led to a significant decrease in activity. Despite the uncertainty of whether there would be any visitors that night, she felt compelled to continue trading, reported KhaoSod.

Earlier in the month, on June 7, two bombs exploded in downtown Pattani, one causing minor injuries. A third device was discovered and safely defused the following morning, according to Bangkok News and The Pattaya News.

These incidents are part of a broader pattern of violence in the region, where insurgent groups have targeted both military and civilian sites.

The Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), a prominent insurgent group in southern Thailand, has been accused of carrying out such attacks. Despite a pledge to avoid targeting civilians, the BRN has been linked to numerous incidents resulting in casualties among both Buddhist and Muslim populations in Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkhla provinces, Human Rights Watch reported.

