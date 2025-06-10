Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

Security officials are actively searching for two people suspected of orchestrating the bombings in downtown Pattani at the weekend.

A device detonated in front of a night market at approximately 8.05pm, Saturday, June 7, followed by another explosion in a nearby alley between the Santisook and Palace hotels around five minutes later, according to Pattani Police Major General Santhas Chueaputtarn.

Police initiated a manhunt for two men captured on security cameras at the blast sites around 7.30pm on Sunday. The suspects arrived on a motorbike and placed the explosive devices in roadside rubbish bins.

The driver was identified by his football jersey and helmet, while the passenger wore a hooded sweatshirt.

The bombs were improvised explosive devices, each containing about 3 kilogrammes of explosives encased in steel pipes, intended to detonate in close succession.

Bomb experts promptly secured the areas to search for other potential threats.

The blasts caused damage to food stalls and nearby motorcycles, with one person experiencing hearing loss due to the explosion.

Security forces are analysing additional surveillance footage to locate the suspects, believed to be responsible for planting another device found at a city intersection yesterday morning, June 9.

The bomb, intended to detonate at 8pm, was successfully defused after an hour or so.

The provincial administration has urged residents in Pattani, as well as those in neighbouring Yala and Narathiwat, to remain vigilant, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, two soldiers sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack aimed at military engineers from the 15th Engineer Battalion. The incident occurred around 5pm on May 7 in Yala’s Raman district, as the team was returning to base after a canal dredging operation.

The blast happened near a cemetery in Kototura village, Kototura subdistrict. Military, police, and local officials promptly responded to the explosion site.