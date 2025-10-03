Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video)

Top officials join PM's mission to restore calm in volatile eastern region

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 3, 2025
Pictures courtesy of FC Anutin Facebook

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will visit two eastern provinces to inspect security operations and meet residents affected by recent border unrest.

The PM, who also serves as Interior Minister, will visit Surin and Buriram provinces from today, October 3, to tomorrow, October 4, to monitor security operations, assess rehabilitation efforts, and provide moral support to military personnel and civilians affected by recent clashes near the border.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed that Anutin is joined by Defence Minister Gen. Natthapol Nakpanich, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Anutin’s official itinerary began this morning, departing from RTAF Wing 6 in Don Mueang to Buriram Airport. His first stop was a closed-door security briefing at the Suranaree Force headquarters in Mueang Surin district, where military leaders will present updates on border operations and local tensions.

At 12.40pm, the PM visited the Sam Yaek Operational Base in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, where he met troops and expressed gratitude for their service. In the afternoon, he inspected ongoing rehabilitation programmes and heard concerns from affected residents and local officials during a community meeting at Phanom Dong Rak Wittaya School.

Tomorrow, the prime minister shifts focus to Buriram, where he will meet residents impacted by the border unrest. He is expected to deliver a policy address outlining the government’s recovery framework at the Talat Nikhom Prasat Municipality Meeting Room in Ban Kruat district, reported The Nation.

Following the address, Anutin and his delegation will return to Bangkok via Don Mueang.

According to Siripong, the trip is not just symbolic; it signals the government’s determination to ensure safety, stability, and timely assistance for people living in vulnerable border zones.

“The government is prioritising coordination between security and administrative agencies to ensure that aid and compensation are delivered swiftly and comprehensively. This mission is crucial to restoring trust, security and peace along the Thai-Cambodian border.”

