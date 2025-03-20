Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to ‘The White Lotus’

Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to 'The White Lotus'
Photo courtesy of Luxury Villa Samui

Koh Samui, the popular resort island in Surat Thani province, is set to see a surge in demand for luxury condominiums and villas this year, according to investment management firm Colliers Thailand.

The latest season of the hit American TV series The White Lotus was filmed at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, with additional scenes shot at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort and various locations in Phang Nga and Bangkok.

According to Phattarachai Taweewong, director of research and communication at Colliers, The White Lotus has played a pivotal role in strengthening Koh Samui’s position as a prime destination for high-end travellers from across the globe, particularly from Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

“This show has been a key driver in the rapid growth of the real estate market in the area.”

Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Colliers estimates that this year, Koh Samui will see the addition of more than 600 new condominium units and over 80 seaside villas for sale. These luxury properties have attracted significant interest, especially from European investors.

In the past year, several large developers have launched branded residence projects on the island, with ultra-luxury units, some priced at over 100 million baht each, reporting excellent sales, said Phattarachai.

“Koh Samui has become a prime location that luxury real estate investors cannot overlook. Condominiums priced 50,000-70,000 baht per square metre sell out quickly after launch due to high demand.”

The Lamai Beach area stands out with the highest sales rate for villas at 79.82%, reflecting its strong appeal to foreign buyers.

Phattarachai explained that foreign buyers, primarily from Europe, Russia, Israel, and China, make up over 85% of the demand for real estate on Koh Samui, while Thai buyers account for 10-15%. Most Thai investors come from Bangkok or are local business owners, reported The Nation.

With strong growth expected in the Koh Samui property market, the island continues to be an attractive destination for developers and investors seeking high returns on investment.

Photo courtesy of BURO Malaysia
Photo courtesy of Travel and Leisure Asia

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

