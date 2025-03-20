Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya via Unsplash

Following a report from the Ministry of Public Health, Bangkok has the highest number of overweight and obese residents in Thailand, including both adults and children.

The World Obesity Federation has designated March 4 each year as World Obesity Day to inspire those affected to change their perspectives and lifestyles in order to combat obesity. The event also aims to raise awareness of the effects of obesity on both personal health and the economy.

In terms of economic impact, obesity can increase public healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the reduced work performance of obese individuals can negatively affect a country’s ability to generate income.

According to a survey by the World Obesity Federation in 2020, 988 million adults worldwide are suffering from obesity. The World Obesity Atlas 2024 also projects a similar trend, predicting that the number of overweight and obese individuals will rise to 54%, or approximately 3.3 billion people.

Data from the Health Data Centre of the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand in 2023 revealed that 43.35% of Thai citizens struggle with overweight and obesity issues. Bangkok was identified as having the highest number of overweight and obese residents.

Bangkok residents overweight and obese
Photo by aluxum via Canva

The northern provinces of Thailand recorded the highest proportion of overweight and obese people at 51.8%, followed by the southern provinces (50.8%), central provinces (46.9%), and northeastern provinces, or Isaan (46.6%).

The Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) conducted a survey between 2019 and 2020, finding that 45.4% of Thai women and 37.8% of Thai men were classified as obese, with a body mass index (BMI) exceeding 25, compared to the appropriate value of 23.1.

Overweight obese residents in Bangkok top Thailand
View more by Antonio_Diaz via Canva

However, Dr Chanesd Srisukho from Srisukho Hospital in Phichit, a province in the Isaan region, advised in an interview with Forbes Thailand that people should not focus solely on their BMI. Instead, they should also consider body fat percentage and body proportion measurements.

For example, men should aim to keep their waist circumference below 36 inches, while women should aim for a waist circumference below 32 inches.

Bangkok tops obesity rankings in Thailand
Photo by Africa images via Canva

Children should also be mindful of this issue, as obese children and teenagers are five times more likely to become obese adults compared with those without obesity. Furthermore, this group is at risk of developing obesity as early as the age of 30.

The provinces of Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Saraburi, and Nakhon Nayok have the highest numbers of obese children in Thailand.

Bangkok obese children
Photo by kwanchaichaiudom via Canva

