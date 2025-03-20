Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand’s provinces

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
119 1 minute read
Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand’s provinces
Picture courtesy of Thairath

The Air Pollution Solutions Communication Centre reported that PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in 37 provinces across Thailand, with northern and northeastern regions experiencing the highest levels of air pollution. The situation is expected to worsen over the next seven days.

The report today, March 20, highlighted that PM2.5 levels in several provinces, including Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Prakan, exceeded safe thresholds. Northern provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Lamphun, as well as northeastern regions such as Nong Khai and Loei, are also significantly affected.

In the north, PM2.5 measurements ranged from 9.4 to 70.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), while in the northeast, readings were between 26.2 and 52.2 µg/m³. Central and western areas recorded PM2.5 levels of 17.6 to 46.4 µg/m³, and eastern regions ranged from 16.0 to 65.1 µg/m³.

The south remains in good condition, with PM2.5 levels between 14.1 and 21.6 µg/m³. In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, PM2.5 levels exceeded standards in five locations, with readings between 27.5 and 49.0 µg/m³.

Related Articles

Health recommendations advise the general public to monitor their health, reduce outdoor activities, or use protective equipment. Those requiring special health care should limit outdoor exposure and consult a doctor if symptoms arise.

Forecasts for March 21 to 27 suggest increasing PM2.5 levels in Bangkok, surrounding areas, and northern and northeastern provinces. The eastern region is also expected to experience elevated levels from March 21 to March 23, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, the southern region is expected to remain in good condition. It is crucial for residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.

In similar news, widespread burning in Myanmar and Laos has severely impacted air quality in Chiang Mai, which has now been ranked as having the worst air pollution in the world. On March 16, PM2.5 levels in 17 provinces across Thailand exceeded safety standards.

Latest Thailand News
Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores Thailand News

Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

2 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow

2 hours ago
Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour Thailand News

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

2 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer Crime News

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

2 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO Thailand News

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

2 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

3 hours ago
Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor Pattaya News

Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

3 hours ago
Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings Bangkok News

Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings

3 hours ago
Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to &#8216;The White Lotus&#8217; Koh Samui News

Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to ‘The White Lotus’

3 hours ago
Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand&#8217;s provinces Thailand News

Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand’s provinces

3 hours ago
Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown Phuket News

Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown

3 hours ago
Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident Thailand News

Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident

3 hours ago
Bangkok chokes its way into world&#8217;s top 10 most polluted cities Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes its way into world’s top 10 most polluted cities

3 hours ago
Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear Crime News

Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear

4 hours ago
3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror Pattaya News

3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror

4 hours ago
Foot the bill: Smelly foreigner limps away from Thai massage tab Thailand News

Foot the bill: Smelly foreigner limps away from Thai massage tab

4 hours ago
Phuket’s alcohol-free Songkran festival returns Phuket News

Phuket’s alcohol-free Songkran festival returns

4 hours ago
Drug trafficker killed, 300,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Drug trafficker killed, 300,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
British jumper&#8217;s Pattaya video sparks call to shut down site Pattaya News

British jumper’s Pattaya video sparks call to shut down site

4 hours ago
Thai man finds body in abandoned house after nature calls Thailand News

Thai man finds body in abandoned house after nature calls

4 hours ago
Philippine couple busted in Thailand over investment scam Thailand News

Philippine couple busted in Thailand over investment scam

5 hours ago
Sinful: Abbot defrocked, arrested for assaulting boy in Udon Thani Crime News

Sinful: Abbot defrocked, arrested for assaulting boy in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Park life: Thailand eases alcohol rules for officials, not tourists Thailand News

Park life: Thailand eases alcohol rules for officials, not tourists

5 hours ago
Chinese dating scammer arrested for targeting foreign men in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Chinese dating scammer arrested for targeting foreign men in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Chinese man assaults staff at Mahidol University, visa revocation urged Crime News

Chinese man assaults staff at Mahidol University, visa revocation urged

5 hours ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
119 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

2 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

2 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

2 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

3 hours ago