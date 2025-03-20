Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand’s provinces

The Air Pollution Solutions Communication Centre reported that PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in 37 provinces across Thailand, with northern and northeastern regions experiencing the highest levels of air pollution. The situation is expected to worsen over the next seven days.

The report today, March 20, highlighted that PM2.5 levels in several provinces, including Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Prakan, exceeded safe thresholds. Northern provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Lamphun, as well as northeastern regions such as Nong Khai and Loei, are also significantly affected.

In the north, PM2.5 measurements ranged from 9.4 to 70.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), while in the northeast, readings were between 26.2 and 52.2 µg/m³. Central and western areas recorded PM2.5 levels of 17.6 to 46.4 µg/m³, and eastern regions ranged from 16.0 to 65.1 µg/m³.

The south remains in good condition, with PM2.5 levels between 14.1 and 21.6 µg/m³. In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, PM2.5 levels exceeded standards in five locations, with readings between 27.5 and 49.0 µg/m³.

Health recommendations advise the general public to monitor their health, reduce outdoor activities, or use protective equipment. Those requiring special health care should limit outdoor exposure and consult a doctor if symptoms arise.

Forecasts for March 21 to 27 suggest increasing PM2.5 levels in Bangkok, surrounding areas, and northern and northeastern provinces. The eastern region is also expected to experience elevated levels from March 21 to March 23, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, the southern region is expected to remain in good condition. It is crucial for residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.

In similar news, widespread burning in Myanmar and Laos has severely impacted air quality in Chiang Mai, which has now been ranked as having the worst air pollution in the world. On March 16, PM2.5 levels in 17 provinces across Thailand exceeded safety standards.