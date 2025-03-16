South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation
Picture courtesy of เรารักพัทยา Facebook

A South Korean man was injured in a confrontation at a Pattaya condominium after his ex-girlfriend discovered him with a Thai woman.

The incident occurred on the 16th floor of a building on Thappraya Road, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Emergency services were notified, and the injured man was promptly transported to a hospital.

Picture courtesy of เรารักพัทยา Facebook

The victim, 45 year old Choi Yong-hoon, sustained a head wound caused by a cleaver, leading to significant bleeding throughout the room. Rescue workers provided initial first aid before rushing him to medical care.

The alleged assailant, 23 year old Jasmine, remained at the scene. Witness 24 year old Manatsanun explained that she was in the room with Choi when they heard someone unlocking the door. Jasmine, the ex-girlfriend, entered, resulting in a heated argument.

May be an image of 7 people

Manatsanun attempted to avoid the conflict by seeking shelter, but Jasmine retrieved a cleaver with intent to attack. Choi intervened, sustaining a head injury in the process. Manatsanun then sought refuge in the bathroom and alerted police for help, reported KhaoSod.

Police documented the scene and gathered evidence, attributing the altercation to jealousy.

The altercation stemmed from Jasmine’s distress at discovering her former partner with another woman. Police plan to summon all parties involved for questioning to proceed with legal actions.

May be an image of 5 people and ambulance

In similar news, in the early hours of March 13, police in Saen Suk district were called to a violent dispute at a dormitory in Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

The incident involved a confrontation between a man and his ex-wife along with her new partner. The new partner managed to escape by breaking a bathroom window and is currently unaccounted for.

The assailant, 29 year old Panupong, sustained injuries from glass cuts to his arms and hands and was taken to a private hospital.

His 25 year old ex-wife, Wassana, had bruises on her body and face and was rushed to Burapha University Hospital. Blood was found scattered across the room and bathroom.

