Warning issued after toxic fire jellyfish detected in Phuket waters

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 1:22 PM
193 1 minute read
Warning issued after toxic fire jellyfish detected in Phuket waters | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from DMCR

Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin warned the public yesterday, March 30, after poisonous fire jellyfish were found in high density around Koh Aeo, Phuket.

Suchart said the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported toxic jellyfish dispersed at a relatively high concentration of about 100 per square metre, floating near the surface at a depth of around 3 to 5 metres off Koh Aeo.

A warning was issued on March 30 after DMCR found Phuket fire jellyfish at high density near Koh Aeo in Phuket.
Photo via DMCR

He urged residents, tourists and operators in the area, as well as those in the southern and eastern parts of Phuket, to take extra care during marine activities and to avoid direct contact with jellyfish.

DMCR director-general Pinsak Suraswadi said a survey by the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre at 10am found fire jellyfish in the genus Pelagia, with an average bell size of about 2 to 3 centimetres.

A warning was issued on March 30 after DMCR found Phuket fire jellyfish at high density near Koh Aeo in Phuket.
Photo via DMCR

Pinsak said calm sea conditions at the time may have contributed to the jellyfish grouping together. Contact can cause stinging pain, burning pain, skin irritation or a red rash.

If stung, the department advised pouring vinegar continuously over the affected area for at least 30 seconds and seeking medical treatment as soon as possible.

A warning was issued on March 30 after DMCR found Phuket fire jellyfish at high density near Koh Aeo in Phuket.
Photo via DMCR

Elsewhere, a temporary closure was imposed at a swimming area in Similan Islands National Park, Phang Nga, after officials warned that blue button jellyfish have been found along the shoreline.

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The park said that it detected the jellyfish, also known as Porpita Porpita, and commonly referred to as the Blue Button, in some coastal sections of the designated swimming zone. The Blue Button jellyfish is bright blue with a central, button-like disc and numerous tentacles. It often drifts with currents before washing ashore.

While the sting is not as severe as that of a box jellyfish, contact can still cause an immediate stinging or burning sensation. Reported effects include a red rash, swelling, itching, or the formation of clear blisters.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 1:22 PM
193 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.