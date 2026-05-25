Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 2:08 PM
292 1 minute read
Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab | Thaiger
Photo via Workpoint News

A foreign woman was criticised online after refusing to fully pay a bill at a restaurant in Phuket after saying a drink she ordered was not up to standard.

The incident occurred at New Break Taek restaurant in the Chalong area of Phuket on Saturday, May 23, and was later shared on Thai social media.

According to footage circulating online, the foreign woman visited the restaurant with her daughter and a Thai woman believed to be a babysitter.

The video showed the tourist and her daughter leaving the restaurant after refusing to pay part of an 80 baht bill. The Thai woman later followed them outside.

The bill dispute led to criticism online, particularly among local business operators, some of whom said similar incidents involving unpaid bills had occurred previously in Phuket.

Foreign woman refuses to pay bill in Phuket
Photo via Workpoint News

Some restaurant owners suggested businesses should request payment in advance, while others called for stronger legal action against customers who refuse to settle bills.

Two restaurant employees later spoke to Thai media outlets to explain the situation. According to the staff, the foreign customer initially ordered shrimp satay and a pineapple smoothie before later requesting a strawberry smoothie without sugar.

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After the meals and drinks were served, staff presented the total bill of 455 baht. The employees said the woman refused to pay the bill, complaining that the shrimp portions were too small and the strawberry smoothie tasted different from what she expected.

Restaurant staff reportedly apologised and offered to remake the strawberry drink to suit her preferences, but she declined the offer.

Foreign woman walks out despite unpaid drink
Photo via Workpoint News

After further discussion, the customer agreed to pay for the shrimp satay and pineapple smoothie, which totalled 375 baht, but continued refusing to pay for the strawberry drink before leaving the restaurant.

The staff told reporters they initially expected they would have to personally cover the unpaid 80 baht under the restaurant policy.

However, they said the restaurant owner later reviewed CCTV footage and decided they would not be responsible for the cost.

Employees also urged other restaurants in Phuket to remain cautious when serving customers, particularly foreign tourists.

The workers added that the restaurant had operated for more than 20 years, and this was the first time they had experienced a dispute of this nature.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 2:08 PM
292 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.