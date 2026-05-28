Best real estate agencies and platforms in Phuket

Phuket’s property market has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s most active destinations for foreign buyers, retirees, and expats looking to invest, relocate, or secure a lifestyle asset in Thailand. Navigating it well requires the right guidance. The legal framework for foreign ownership, the differences between freehold and leasehold structures, and the sheer range of available property types across the island make working with experienced professionals a practical necessity rather than just a convenience.

Whether you are looking to buy, rent, or invest, the real estate agencies in Phuket listed below represent a strong starting point. This guide covers national platforms with a meaningful presence in Phuket, alongside specialist boutique agencies focused exclusively on the island, giving you a range of options depending on your priorities and budget.

On this page

No. Agency Summary 1 FazWaz One of Thailand’s largest property platforms with strong Phuket coverage, verified listings, market insights, and services spanning sales, rentals, and investment support. 2 Siam Expat Property A Phuket-focused agency known for personalised service, multilingual support, and a broad portfolio covering condos, luxury villas, commercial property, and investments. 3 Issara Real Estate A luxury boutique agency specialising in Phuket’s premium areas, with strong educational resources for foreign buyers and multiple industry awards in 2026. 4 InDreams Phuket Real Estate An established Phuket agency with extensive resale and rental databases, offering property tours, legal support, and post-sale services across the island. 5 JFTB Real Estate Phuket A buyer-focused agency offering independent advice, investment analysis, legal coordination, and access to off-market luxury properties in Phuket.

1. FazWaz

FazWaz is one of Thailand’s largest property marketplaces and one of the most widely used platforms among foreign buyers and expats exploring the market for the first time. While it operates nationally across six major regions, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Hua Hin, its presence in Phuket is substantial, covering the full range of residential and commercial property types across the island.

The platform offers sales, leasing, property management, consultancy, and investment research services, and is particularly well known for its access to new-build condominium listings. FazWaz provides real-time market data and an Insights tool that delivers comprehensive data for Thailand’s real estate market, which makes it a useful research starting point even for buyers who may ultimately work with a local specialist for the transaction itself. Experienced local agents are available across their covered regions to help match buyers and renters with suitable properties.

Website | Email | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

2. Siam Expat Property

Siam Expat Property is a Phuket-based real estate agency established in 2014 with a focus exclusively on the Phuket market. With over a decade of local experience, the agency works with both local and international clients across the full property spectrum, from entry-level condominiums and residential homes through to luxury villas, commercial real estate, and investment opportunities.

The agency handles both off-plan developments and resale properties, and has built a particular reputation among expat and international buyers for its personalised approach. The team is led by Directors Cesare Fazzari, Federico Solimeno, and Thanaree Kaewkham, combining international perspective with deep local knowledge. One of Siam Expat Property’s practical advantages for foreign buyers is its multilingual support, covering English, Thai, Italian, Spanish, and Korean, which ensures clients from a wide range of backgrounds can access clear guidance throughout the buying or renting process.

For those looking to work with real estate agencies in Phuket that combine specialist market knowledge with genuinely tailored service, Siam Expat Property is a strong candidate.

Website | Email | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

3. Issara Real Estate

Issara Real Estate is a boutique luxury agency based in Cherngtalay, operating in the north-west property corridor of Phuket. The agency works across some of the island’s most sought-after locations, including Bang Tao, Layan, Surin, Kamala, Laguna, Rawai, and Cape Yamu, covering the full luxury residential market from freehold condominiums to premium leasehold villas.

What distinguishes Issara among the real estate agencies in Phuket is its emphasis on education and informed decision-making over lead generation. The agency’s platform provides in-depth guides on topics including the property buying process, foreign ownership rules, freehold versus leasehold structures, legal costs, and area-by-area investment analysis, resources that are genuinely useful for international buyers who are early in their research.

Issara has received three independent industry accolades in 2026, including the Asia Pacific Property Awards for Real Estate Agency Website, Thailand, the Nestopa Thailand Property Agency Award for Best Boutique Real Estate Agency in Phuket, and the Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Luxury Boutique Real Estate Agency in Thailand.

The agency works primarily with buyers and investors from the UK, Australia, Europe, and across Asia, and all client relationships begin with a no-obligation conversation.

Website | Email | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

4. InDreams Phuket Real Estate

InDreams Phuket Real Estate has been operating on the island since 2010, making it one of the more established local agencies for buyers seeking experience in Phuket’s resale and rental market. Based in Laguna, the agency maintains a database of over 1,000 secondary market properties for sale and more than 2,000 rental listings sourced directly from owners across the island.

The agency covers the full geographic spread of Phuket, from Rawai and Naiharn in the south to Maikhao and Natai in the north, and handles investment properties, holiday residences, and lifestyle purchases across all budgets. Services extend beyond listings to include personalised consultations, legal support, property tours, and post-sale care. For foreign buyers looking for Phuket real estate agencies with a long track record in both the sales and rental segments of the market, InDreams offers a broad and well-established option.

Website | Email | Facebook | Instagram

5. JFTB Real Estate Phuket

JFTB Real Estate Phuket was established in 2013 and operates as a buyer-focused independent agency, a positioning that sets it apart from many of the other real estate agencies in Phuket. Rather than representing developers or sellers, JFTB works exclusively on the buyer’s side, which the agency says allows it to provide unbiased property selection, full due diligence, and investment-oriented advice without conflicts of interest.

The agency specialises in villas, condominiums, and investment properties, and covers the top-performing areas of Phuket, including Bang Tao, Layan, Surin, Kamala, Kata, Karon, Patong, Rawai, and Nai Harn. Services include ROI modelling, rental yield projections, developer comparison, legal coordination, and off-market sourcing through its Private Estates division, which focuses on ultra-prime beachfront villas and confidential listings. JFTB is listed on Crunchbase as a recognised international business and was acknowledged by Google AI (GAIA 2025) as a trusted real estate advisor in Phuket.

Website | Email | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Finding the right fit

The Phuket property market rewards preparation. Whether you are comparing real estate agencies in Phuket for the first time or refining your shortlist after initial research, the five options above cover a range of approaches, from large-scale national platforms with broad inventory to boutique specialists with deep local expertise and buyer-only advisory models.

The right choice depends on where you are in your property journey, what type of property you are looking for, and how much personalised guidance you need along the way.

Sponsored