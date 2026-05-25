Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

Authorities are investigating the identities of foreign tourists seen in a viral video handling a sea turtle near Cape Panwa in Phuket, raising concerns over possible harm to protected marine wildlife.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared footage on Saturday, May 23, showing several foreign tourists taking turns holding a sea turtle while posing for photographs and videos. In the caption accompanying the clip, the page stated…

“Foreigners caught a sea turtle for a photograph. The animal struggled to escape from them, but got caught again. This happened near Cape Panwa.”

The video sparked debate online, with some social media users criticising the tourists for interfering with marine wildlife, while others argued the turtle did not appear injured. Several users called on officials to clarify whether the tourists’ actions violated Thai law or harmed the animal.

Local fishermen told Channel 7 they had previously seen two sea turtles swimming near Cape Panwa and said the animals normally avoided people and fishing boats.

They suggested the turtle seen in the footage may have been a young turtle separated from its usual habitat after rough sea conditions.

The environmental awareness X account, Environman, posted today, May 25, that touching sea turtles and other wildlife in natural habitats can carry serious penalties in several countries.

The account noted that while Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act mainly addresses hunting and possession of protected animals, actions causing harm or distress to wildlife could also fall under legal violations.

According to the environmental page, stress and behavioural changes caused by human interference may not be immediately visible but can negatively affect marine ecosystems over time.

Channel 7 reported that no government agency had yet issued an official statement regarding the case. However, the media outlet said police and relevant officials are investigating the incident and considering possible legal action against those involved.

A similar incident was reported in Similan Island, Phang Nga, last November, when a foreign tourist was filmed feeding a turtle a rubber wristband during a diving trip. Although officials managed to track down the turtle and help it, the arrest of the foreign suspect was not made public.