Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 1:14 PM
51 1 minute read
Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Authorities are investigating the identities of foreign tourists seen in a viral video handling a sea turtle near Cape Panwa in Phuket, raising concerns over possible harm to protected marine wildlife.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared footage on Saturday, May 23, showing several foreign tourists taking turns holding a sea turtle while posing for photographs and videos. In the caption accompanying the clip, the page stated…

“Foreigners caught a sea turtle for a photograph. The animal struggled to escape from them, but got caught again. This happened near Cape Panwa.”

The video sparked debate online, with some social media users criticising the tourists for interfering with marine wildlife, while others argued the turtle did not appear injured. Several users called on officials to clarify whether the tourists’ actions violated Thai law or harmed the animal.

Taking photos with turtle in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Local fishermen told Channel 7 they had previously seen two sea turtles swimming near Cape Panwa and said the animals normally avoided people and fishing boats.

They suggested the turtle seen in the footage may have been a young turtle separated from its usual habitat after rough sea conditions.

The environmental awareness X account, Environman, posted today, May 25, that touching sea turtles and other wildlife in natural habitats can carry serious penalties in several countries.

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Foreigners touch sea turtle in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The account noted that while Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act mainly addresses hunting and possession of protected animals, actions causing harm or distress to wildlife could also fall under legal violations.

According to the environmental page, stress and behavioural changes caused by human interference may not be immediately visible but can negatively affect marine ecosystems over time.

Channel 7 reported that no government agency had yet issued an official statement regarding the case. However, the media outlet said police and relevant officials are investigating the incident and considering possible legal action against those involved.

A similar incident was reported in Similan Island, Phang Nga, last November, when a foreign tourist was filmed feeding a turtle a rubber wristband during a diving trip. Although officials managed to track down the turtle and help it, the arrest of the foreign suspect was not made public.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 1:14 PM
51 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.