Turkish tourist found dead in Phuket residence

A 30 year old Turkish national was found dead in a residence in Kamala, Phuket, on May 26, with police reporting no signs of assault or foul play. Cannabis and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the room where the body was found.

Kamala Police Station received reports from rescue workers at around 3.30pm, and officers travelled to a three-storey house in Kamala subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. The body was found lying near the bedroom door on the third floor.

Police say there were no visible wounds or signs of a physical altercation. Traces of bodily fluids were found on his face, and vomit was discovered in the toilet.

A friend and fellow Turkish national told investigators he had last seen the deceased alive at around 3am. He said the man had been coughing, vomiting and complaining of back pain during the night.

The friend told police that the deceased regularly used cannabis alongside medication to manage his symptoms, and had done so on the night before his death.

The two went to sleep in separate rooms, and the friend found him unresponsive when he woke at around 3pm, at which point he alerted rescue workers.

Phuket News reported that a search of the room confirmed the presence of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and evidence of recent use. Police found no signs of forced entry, ransacking or struggle anywhere in the residence.

Forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted a preliminary examination at the scene. The body was transferred to Patong Hospital pending further legal procedures and a formal examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Kamala Police are coordinating with the Turkish Embassy to notify relatives and make arrangements for religious rites.