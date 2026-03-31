Thailand video news | Thailand’s shifting visa landscape leaves long-term foreigners in limbo, Chiang Mai air crisis deepens as city tops global pollution list

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. This episode covers Thailand securing shipping assurances through the Strait of Hormuz and the potential impact on oil supply, a system malfunction blamed for severe gridlock at Phuket Airport, and Chiang Mai topping a global ranking of the world’s most polluted cities. The update also includes a brawl in Pattaya involving foreign women and local ladyboys, new nationwide guidelines for alcohol sellers to assess intoxicated customers, and a heartwarming moment as an Italian man proposes to his girlfriend in front of the pygmy hippo enclosure featuring Moo Deng.

Thailand has secured an agreement with Iran to help oil tankers pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Officials aim to ease supply concerns and speed up deliveries. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said fuel supplies remain stable despite recent price swings. He admitted the government underestimated the duration of the crisis. Authorities have increased deliveries, released reserves, and cracked down on hoarding. Conditions at petrol stations have started to improve. The government has also lifted the full price cap to reduce stockpiling and smuggling.

Long-term foreign residents face growing uncertainty as visa rules tighten. Authorities have increased scrutiny on visa use and informal work. The report highlights Cui Heng, a Chinese resident in Pattaya. His education visa will expire after two years in Thailand. Officials rejected his Destination Thailand Visa application without explanation. Concerns have also grown over plans to reduce visa-free stays to 30 days. Many foreigners who rely on temporary visas now feel less secure about their future in the country.

Chiang Mai ranked as the world’s most polluted city on March 30, according to IQAir. The city recorded an AQI of 233 as haze and wildfires intensified. Officials issued health warnings and sent alerts to residents. They expect PM2.5 levels to remain harmful for several days. Residents reported thick haze, strong burning smells, and poor air quality across the city. Wildfires in Mae Taeng have worsened conditions and increased pressure on authorities.

A system failure caused long queues at Phuket International Airport. Immigration officials denied claims of a paid fast-track lane. The system went down from 8.55 am to 1.40 pm on March 28. Officers switched to manual processing to manage the situation. The airport handled 52 outbound flights and about 8,500 passengers during the disruption. The heavy volume pushed queues far beyond the immigration hall.

A fight broke out near Pattaya Walking Street in the early hours of March 29. The incident drew crowds and spread quickly online. Tourist Police responded at around 3.30 am. A group of foreign women clashed with several ladyboys. Around 8 to 10 people took part in the fight. The scuffle damaged a parked motorcycle. Police later questioned four foreign women, while the other group left the scene. The incident has raised fresh safety concerns.

Thailand has introduced clear guidelines for alcohol sellers. The rules help vendors decide when to stop serving intoxicated customers. The law already bans alcohol sales to drunk individuals. Officials warn that sellers could face penalties if intoxicated customers cause harm. The guidance lists key warning signs, including poor balance, slurred speech, and aggressive behaviour. It also suggests simple tests such as balance checks and counting exercises.

A cremation worker in Chon Buri brought a coffin to a petrol station to prove he needed diesel. Staff had earlier refused to sell fuel in containers due to hoarding concerns. He returned with a hearse and the body to confirm the request. After checking the situation, the staff agreed to provide the fuel. The incident highlights how the fuel shortage has disrupted even essential services.

An Italian man proposed to his girlfriend at Khao Kheow Open Zoo on March 27. He chose the moment because his partner loves Moo Deng, the viral pygmy hippo. The couple prepared a vegetable cake and fed Moo Deng during their visit. As they stood by the enclosure, he got down on one knee and proposed. Visitors nearby cheered as she accepted. The couple said they chose the location for its joyful atmosphere and connection to Moo Deng’s global popularity.