Connect with us

Phuket

Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket | The Thaiger

An Udon Thani woman has gone missing in Phuket since April. Today (July 31), Phuket People’s Voice reported that they are seeking any information that could lead to the missing woman. She is 27 year old Umarin Butwang from Udon Thani province in north-east Thailand. Her nickname is ‘Auy’.

The woman was living in Phuket until she went missing in April this year. Her friends and family are still looking for her and anyone who has information can contact the Facebook of ‘Ying Issariya’ or call her aunt named ‘Jum’ at 091 878 7265.

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region | The Thaiger

Yesterday (July 30), Atiwara Kongmalai, aka Toon Bodyslam, met with Dr. Supot Pukaoluan, The Director of Krabi Hospital, to discuss about his marathon-running-charity project, Kao Khon La Kao.

Toon will be running in parts of the Andaman region in October to raise funds for five hospitals

The five government hospitals which will be recipients of funds raised from the running events are in Trang, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket and Pattani.

Yesterday’s discussion aimed to get information about the problems and deficiencies of Krabi Hospital while the run in Krabi is scheduled on October 25. The team will start from Trang to Phuket from October 24-27.

Dr. Supot said that he would like local people to get involved and donate during the run. He also revealed that he told Toon the Krabi Public Hospital needs around 10 million baht, mainly for breathing machines in the ICU.

He told Toon there are currently 10 machines, enough for 10 beds, but the average amount of patients requiring breathing machines each day is 40.

“This machine is very important for the patients”.

During Toon’s visit to the hospital, there were a lot of fans and admirers who got together to cheer him on.

SOURCE: One 31.net/news

Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region | News by The Thaiger Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Business

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know

Bill Barnett

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | The Thaiger

by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com

Taking a 2020 view of Phuket’s hotel development pipeline that has now surpassed 15,000 new keys it’s hard not to be apprehensive. From a macro standpoint, the destination’s airlift and location are key success factors.

But for the myriad cast of new and inexperienced hotel developers out there, perhaps a visit down Alice’s rabbit hole is necessary to see just how to measure success in a crowded playing field. Here is our Top 5:

Bed Factories

As beachfront land and ocean views disappear in an urbanising trend, hotel development is seeing an unprecedented push inland. Big, medium and small box properties are springing up in locations where owners only explanation for a hotel, is that they already owned the land. Typically, these hotels have limited views or curb appeal, are located away from key demand generators and are undisguisable in design and character. Hash tag them as vanilla.

These bed factories are totally geared on volume and tourism as a commodity. This set is the most influenced by market volatility and ultimately the only reaction to occupancy fluctuations is to drop rates, while relying on high-commission OTA’s (online travel agents) to dole out business. In a supply demand imbalance these hotels are most at risk. An industrial approach to tourism rarely works, as there are always other destinations who will undercut you on price. Avoid the factory syndrome if you can.

Having A Brand Is Not Enough

Common wisdom is that brands outperform independent hotels. In Phuket there are many striking examples of independents trading above their branded cohorts, but more telling is the bottom line. They call this the hotel business for a reason and only the bottom line goes to the bank. Certainly, bank lending requirements, and hotel residences are driving a strong amount of branding.

One key market impact is hotel consolidation of global chains, with ACCOR and Marriott properties being scattered across the island and again commoditization comes into play. When we analyse costs of chain management, reality bites when the total absolute cost including system fees, annual assessments, sales and marketing etc. often equate to 8-10% of revenue.

When hotels have scale, this works. When they do not, the bottom line suffers. Likewise, as we look at performance of the brands in Phuket, the reality is that well-managed hotels with key aspects and location win, while for others having the name game not an assurance of success given you are just one of many in playing field that is continually stretched. Brands in many  cases are a good choice but it’s not always a given.

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | News by The Thaiger

One Size Does Not Fit All

I’m a lifelong hotelier and one thing I can assure you is generally speaking hospitality lags many other industries in terms of innovation and change. Hotel developers are slow to understand the dynamic change the smartphone and technology have created in opening up a new world to hotel guests. We have ubiquitous coffee shops which are filled to the brim at breakfast, and the rest of the day mimics one of those movies where aliens have taken all of earths inhabitants to outer space. Dead, empty space.

In Phuket with the thousands of spas, hotels still develop large resort spaces that remain empty for most of the day as guests march out the door with a smartphone in hand.

While hotel chains shout out brand standards and must haves, hotel owners have not taken a similar approach to real estate developers and measure returns in space efficiency. My best example is look at a full-service restaurant in a mall where an operator is paying expensive rent and look at operating efficiency and footprint and compare that to a hotel outlet which typically would have a larger space by 50-100%.

Hotel design, spaces and facilities have to come full circle as a business decision that caters to current and forward demand, and not just reciting the way things used to be done. Less can be more.

Sheep Syndrome (aka copy/paste)

Developer motivation is always an interesting case for hotels. Often times, inexperienced developers want to own a hotel as their friends have one too. They find an architect, look at other hotels nearby, perhaps check an online OTA to see what rates are being charged and that pretty much sums up their entire business development process. They follow their friends or their perceived market competitors just like a flock of sheep being led off a cliff into the surging ocean of hoteldom. Some will sink and some will swim.

All too often the process is not unlike the endless procession of Phuket tourist restaurants with the infamous taglines proclaiming Thai food, western food, seafood and of course pizza. The rationale of the business is to follow the mass, copy and paste, unwilling to ask the hard questions, develop an understanding of the market and commit or be bold enough to walk alone with a product that cannot be classified as ‘same same’.

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | News by The Thaiger

Don’t Be Afraid To Be Niche

As many destinations in the world have seen success with best in class innovative products, Phuket has seen its share of products that attract a wider international audience. Thanyapura with their wellness and sports offering and Twinpalms paired with Catch Beach Club are just two examples. Another emerging trend is complexed hotels with two brands and tiers with a single set of management and back of house.

In Bangkok the Erawan group has done two of these with more under development. Looking at the business model, operating profit is often 8-10% higher with economies of scale and development or investment cost 10-12% lower due to not replicating areas twice.

My final words on how to be a successful hospitality developer is doing exactly that. Take the lead, don’t expect your hotel operator, architect, muse or friend to magically direct you down Alice’s rabbit hole to success. Innovate, take risks and look to the future, not just the present and past.  Teams need leadership as do successful businesses and after all that’s why we call it the hotel business.

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Phuket

Phuket leads the way in managed hotel residences

Bill Barnett

Published

4 days ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

Phuket leads the way in managed hotel residences | The Thaiger

by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.comFeature article

“Hotel Residences – properties that sell individual units in the real estate market and operate as either hotels or else are branded by hospitality operators. Other often used terms are condotel, hotel branded residences and hospitality-led real estate.”

Phuket’s love affair with hotel managed properties started in the late 1980’s with the posh Amanpuri ultra villas. Over the past three decades a rising number of chain and independent developments were successful in selling million-dollar pool villas including Banyan Tree, Sri Panwa, Andara and others.

Asia, and more exactly Phuket led a broader push of shifting top-end accommodation out of the box and into spacious villas. Take a trip around the globe today and the volume of hotel residences and mixed-use in the pipeline of leading top-tier brands such as Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton is profound.

Fast forward some thirty years later and taking a quick look at the incoming Phuket hotel pipeline of new inventory coming online that has now surpassed 15,000 units, and over 8,400 are hotel branded residences. The sheer number tops any other Asian resort market, but looking inside the numbers, the vast majority of keys are relatively small-sized units in condominium hotels. The tables have now turned from luxury to resort-grade entry level and midscale real estate.

To understand the market let’s start at how to define the asset class which C9 Hotelworks terms ‘Hotel Residences’. Essentially this covers properties that sell individual units in the real estate market and operate as either hotels or else are branded by hospitality operators. Other often used terms are condotel, hotel branded residences and hospitality-led real estate. Vacation ownership or timeshare is not included in this classification.

Turning back to Phuket and keying into key trends in the current marketplace, the highlights according to our extensive research is as follows:

Hotel franchising and soft brands

We have seen a number of global hotel brands such as Wyndham rack up numbers in their pipeline through a growing number of franchise-type agreements. ACCOR on the other had has taken a soft brand approach with their MGallery collection which somehow addresses brand standard issues and allows more diverse properties into a chain scenario.

Size and price matter

Post GFC, the reality of a shift away from the legacy luxury markets has continued. Regional Asian segments and a growing number of Thai buyers are not dominant. We often say there are only two moving parts in real estate, how much it costs to develop and how much you can sell it at.

The new demographic is geared to lower absolute selling prices which today often lays in the USD100,000-200,000 range. Most developers now focus on absorption or sales pace of cheaper units instead of trying to push higher yields so it’s a volume play.

While hotel operators have often promoted pricing premiums for brands, today the ultimate absolute selling point is mainly the magnet for faster sales. Freehold has been realigned as the preferred method of ownership for both foreigners and Thais, hence the shift into condominium-type structures which allow foreign ownership of properties.

Mainland Chinese developers

An increasing number of larger projects in the pipeline are now directly or indirectly being sponsored by Mainland Chinese property developers/investors. In many cases, these projects are focusing only on a single geographic source market and their sales and marketing is primarily geared to Chinese. Branding is often a key issue for these volume-oriented projects, which is latched onto the rise of hotel franchise agreements.

Based on our extensive experience in consulting for hotel residences across all of the Asia Pacific markets, there is cause for concern in certain practices and learning from historical demonstrated real estate and tourism cycles:

Investment buyers dominate market

One clear sign that a cycle has topped is when investment or speculative transactions represent the vast majority of property sales.  One could call this the opportunistic train and we typically see sales and marketing tactics like double-digit or long-term guaranteed returns or yields aggressively promoted.

A key learning in this area is that investment type returns for hotel residences are a function in resort markets like Phuket of the tourism sector and not real estate driven. Supply and demand are an essential part of the equation as is the ongoing effectiveness of hospitality management.

Given the current challenging tourism conditions in Phuket and mounting concerns over the impact of a China slowdown and decline in tourism numbers, these are signs that the level and term of guaranteed returns are a growing risk to property buyers. While the trend of property developers of hotels is now passing operating and investment risk to unit purchasers in hotel residences offerings.

One final thought on this subject is the risk associated with the security of long-term guaranteed returns to buyers given these are not widely regulated. Typically, these returns are neither secured against bank guarantees or managed escrow accounts which may come under pressure when hotel trading levels drop. Buyer beware.

Mismatch of products – real estate versus hotels

A critical issue facing hotel residences lies in when developers shift the buying base from end users or long- term rental focused and look to compete in the hotel space. Reality bites as the products are rarely apple to apple in comparison.

For hotel residences that are premised on investment returns in the hotel market, the natural competitors are pure hotel properties.  In many cases the real estate offerings with full kitchens, an overall lack of outlets and facilities and interior fit-out are being promised to obtain comparable average rates as dedicated hotels. Customer perception is often like serviced apartments, that products like condominium hotels while offering more space, are priced below traditional hotels.

The result is a disconnect for investment buyers in their expected long-term returns. Real estate developers are mostly focused on maximizing saleable space, whereas hotel-type developers in resort markets understand the need to sacrifice some space for aspect, green and inherently lower-density.

One other key factor in this space is the fragmented ownership structure for hotel residences and ability to manage the asset, upgrade and remain competitive in the hospitality sector. Hotels are asset heavy propositions long term and typically over a ten-year period as much as eight per cent of revenue goes into maintaining these assets.

Single owned hotels are able to renovate and upgrade due to a cohesive ownership approach. Once large number of co-owners enter the equation, often hotel residences fail to reinvest at a similar level as their hotel only competitors with the knock-on effect being lower rates and decreasing yields.

Where do we go from here?

There are many good examples of hotel residences having long-term value and returns. In many instances these are mixed-use projects like the Banyan Tree, where a core hotel is operating and a smaller inventory of units are hotel residences so essentially there is a hotel owner ensuring the operating strategy is sound and performance measured to the market.

The influx of Phuket’s hotel residences is now going into unfamiliar territory with many projects having 100% of the units being sold and a co-ownership regime of hotels now a new twist in the market. Whether developers or unit owners are ready for this shift remains a key question?

Finally, on the subject of hotel residences as the only alternative available to developers in a challenged real estate sector, C9’s view is that strong opportunities are appearing in niche segments such as developers building projects to hold product and manage long-term rentals, retirement estates and co-living.  All of the aforementioned types are focused on long term sustainable cash flow. As Phuket urbanizes, these may be a preferred development alternative to the current surge in hotel residences which are now facing off in the same playing field as single-owned hotels.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 weeks ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK3 weeks ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 weeks ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop4 weeks ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ2 months ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F

Trending