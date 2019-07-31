Chachoengsao woman sets herself on fire after divorce | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

A 32 year old woman set herself on fire in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, yesterday (Tuesday). Doctors say she only has a 10% chance of survival and 60% of her skin has been badly burned. She poured benzil oil over herself outside her house and then set herself on fire.

At this stage police speculate that the woman may have been suffering from stress related to family issues.

INN News reports that the woman fell to the ground before neighbours rushed out and tried to douse the flames with water. The local rescue foundation arrived and rushed the woman to the Putsothorn Hospital.

A 44 year old neighbour says the women’s nickname was Mint and that she used to be a “happy girl”. The neighbour explained that she sold clothes and brand name items online. She also had her own shop in Chachoengsao.

“Mint owns another home paid for by herself near Sumpaduan Temple. She was previously married and has a 4 year old son.”

But the neighbour said her mood changed after the divorce from her husband. The neighbour believes that Mint was struggling with serious depression as a result of her family issues.

“Mint had everything in her life, but the divorce left a hole in her.”

Mint’s 89 year old the grandmother told police she had come to stay at her house for a while. Normally Mint will come to stay with her after fights with a family member. On the night of the first day, someone saw Mint standing and staring at the crematory in the temple near her grandmother’s home.

The doctors informed family members there is only a 10% survival chance for Mint. She has been sent to the Chonburi Hospital for further medical care. Doctors report that she is currently extremely dehydrated and her body is still bleeding from the burns.

SOURCE: INN News