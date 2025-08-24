Tragedy as boy drowns on Phi Phi Island trip

An eight year old Chinese tourist tragically drowned while visiting Phi Phi Island with his father. Despite being unable to swim, he was allowed to enter the water without a life jacket. Emergency services responded but were unable to save him.

Yesterday, August 23, at 8.39pm, the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation rescue team was notified to collect the body of a foreign tourist from AA Pier in Chalong, Mueang district, Phuket, and transport it to the forensic department at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Earlier that day, at 7.50pm, Police Lieutenant Apilak Suwannalikhit of Phi Phi Police Station in Krabi province was informed of the incident involving eight year old Xiao, a Chinese tourist who had arrived on Phi Phi Island with his father through a tour company.

Upon reaching Phi Phi Island, the tourists were taken to Arida Beach at Ton Sai Bay, where they were scheduled to have lunch at Chong Khao Bungalow between 1pm and 2.10pm. After lunch, around 1.55pm, the father and son went to Arida Beach.

Loading…

The father sat on the shore and permitted his son to swim without a life jacket, despite knowing he could not swim. The boy only wore a snorkelling mask and breathing tube.

Around 2pm, the father noticed the absence of his son’s equipment in the water, prompting a search. At approximately 2.05pm, they found the boy drowned in the area and took him to Phi Phi Island Hospital, where doctors attempted resuscitation but he was declared dead at 3.18pm, reported KhaoSod.

The investigating officer subsequently sent the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a thorough forensic examination. The Chinese embassy was notified to facilitate further procedures.

In similar news, in Uthai Thani, a 42 year old man tragically drowned after slipping into a pond while urinating at its edge. Emergency responders recovered his body as grieving family members, including his wife and son, looked on.