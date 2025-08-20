Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

In Uthai Thani, a 42 year old man tragically drowned after slipping into a pond while urinating at its edge. Emergency services retrieved his body as family members, including his wife and son, mourned at the scene.

The local village headman revealed the deceased had visited him earlier, saying he was there to say goodbye, which he now believes was an ominous sign.

Yesterday, August 19, Police Station Nong Chang in Uthai Thani received a report of a drowning in Nong Suang, Nong Chang district. Upon receiving the notification, they coordinated with Chatmongkol Suwannaset, leader of Uthai Thani’s disaster prevention team, who arrived with diving equipment at the scene.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wanchat Phunketrawit also attended the incident at the residence located at 5/6 Moo 5, Nong Suang subdistrict.

Upon arrival, a large number of residents had gathered by the pond, which spans over two acres. The diving team from Uthai Thani’s disaster prevention unit entered the pond and, within 15 minutes, recovered the body.

The deceased was identified as Arunroj “Chang Roj” Thangsoongnern, residing at 16/7 Moo 5, Nong Suang. His body was still limp when retrieved.

The body was placed on a table, surrounded by his grieving family, including his wife and son. Thirapong Nemi, the 38 year old brother-in-law of the deceased, recounted that the deceased was an electrician and air conditioner repairman known in the village. Earlier that day, he had visited Thirapong’s house, as he often did, to play with his nephew.

Thirapong explained that the deceased had been lying on a table when it started to rain. He saw him head to the pond’s edge to relieve himself and warned him about slipping.

Afterwards, while tending to his fighting cocks, Thirapong witnessed the man slip into the pond but was unable to swim to his aid, prompting him to call family members for help. Unfortunately, the man had already drowned.

The village headman of Moo 5 disclosed that the deceased had visited him frequently and mentioned that he was there to bid farewell. This now seems to be a foreboding sign, reported KhaoSod.