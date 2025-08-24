Thai police arrest Myanmar national wanted for theft in Bangkok

Thai immigration officers in Samut Songkhram apprehended a 27 year old Myanmar national, Zen Tun, wanted for theft after fleeing to work in Bangkok.

As part of the crime crackdown strategy ordered by Police General Kittirat Phanphet, police were instructed to target criminal activity, including people with outstanding warrants and firearm-related crimes between August 15 to August 24.

Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyaluck, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, alongside Police Major General Chairit Anurit, Commander of Immigration Division 3, and Police Colonel Ploen Klinpayom, Deputy Commander, coordinated with Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaphon Chomsiri and Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthasin Utha from Samut Songkhram Immigration to investigate and arrest the suspect.

Zen Tun was apprehended under a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, number 1018/2567, dated July 23, 2024, for allegedly stealing from his employer at night within the jurisdiction of Rom Klao Police Station in Bangkok, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, he evaded police by moving to Samut Songkhram province and later worked in Samut Sakhon province. The Samut Songkhram Immigration investigation team successfully located and detained him, subsequently transferring him to Rom Klao Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, a bold late-night theft shocked beachgoers, but Patong Police quickly apprehended the suspects. Two Burmese nationals were arrested for allegedly stealing a luxury handbag from a tourist in the early hours along Patong Beach.

The arrests occurred on July 4 at a property located at 122/4 Soi Prom Phriang in Phuket’s Thalang district. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, and led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Chumphusang, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, alongside Police Lieutenant Colonel Saran Chaiwat, Inspector of Investigation, and their detective team.

The suspects, identified as Chai Oo and Saw Lin, both from Myanmar, were taken into custody. Police also recovered key evidence, including the stolen black Prada handbag, the victim’s ID card, car and motorcycle driving licenses, and the white Honda PCX motorbike allegedly used in the robbery.