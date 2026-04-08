Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 2:50 PM
216 1 minute read
Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DMCR

About 20 to 30 moon jellyfish were found floating near the surface and washed ashore at Ao Siam on Koh Racha Yai in Phuket yesterday, April 7, according to the Upper Andaman Coastal and Marine Resources Research Centre.

An alert was issued after staff at the Racha Islands protected area management centre in Rawai, Mueang district, Phuket, reported the sighting.

Officials later identified the animals as moon jellyfish, a species commonly found in Thai waters.

Tourists in Phuket were warned not to touch moon jellyfish after about 20 to 30 were found near Koh Racha Yai on April 7.
Photo via DMCR

Moon jellyfish carry mild venom and are not considered life-threatening, but they can cause red rashes, a burning sensation and skin irritation, especially in people with sensitive skin or those who react easily to stings.

The public and tourists have been advised not to touch the jellyfish directly and not to panic, as the species is not considered highly dangerous.

Anyone who comes into contact with one and develops unusual symptoms should clean the affected area and seek medical attention as a precaution.

Tourists in Phuket were warned not to touch moon jellyfish after about 20 to 30 were found near Koh Racha Yai on April 7.
Photo via DMCR

Similarly, last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin warned the public after poisonous fire jellyfish were found in high density around Koh Aeo, Phuket.

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Suchart said the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported toxic jellyfish dispersed at a relatively high concentration of about 100 per square metre, floating near the surface at a depth of around 3 to 5 metres off Koh Aeo.

Locals and tourists were warned and urged to take extra care during marine activities and to avoid direct contact with jellyfish.

DMCR director-general Pinsak Suraswadi said a survey by the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre found fire jellyfish in the genus Pelagia. He added that contact can cause stinging pain, burning pain, skin irritation or a red rash.

If stung, the department advised pouring vinegar continuously over the affected area for at least 30 seconds and seeking medical treatment as soon as possible.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 2:50 PM
216 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.