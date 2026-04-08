Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket

About 20 to 30 moon jellyfish were found floating near the surface and washed ashore at Ao Siam on Koh Racha Yai in Phuket yesterday, April 7, according to the Upper Andaman Coastal and Marine Resources Research Centre.

An alert was issued after staff at the Racha Islands protected area management centre in Rawai, Mueang district, Phuket, reported the sighting.

Officials later identified the animals as moon jellyfish, a species commonly found in Thai waters.

Moon jellyfish carry mild venom and are not considered life-threatening, but they can cause red rashes, a burning sensation and skin irritation, especially in people with sensitive skin or those who react easily to stings.

The public and tourists have been advised not to touch the jellyfish directly and not to panic, as the species is not considered highly dangerous.

Anyone who comes into contact with one and develops unusual symptoms should clean the affected area and seek medical attention as a precaution.

Similarly, last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin warned the public after poisonous fire jellyfish were found in high density around Koh Aeo, Phuket.

Suchart said the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported toxic jellyfish dispersed at a relatively high concentration of about 100 per square metre, floating near the surface at a depth of around 3 to 5 metres off Koh Aeo.

Locals and tourists were warned and urged to take extra care during marine activities and to avoid direct contact with jellyfish.

DMCR director-general Pinsak Suraswadi said a survey by the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre found fire jellyfish in the genus Pelagia. He added that contact can cause stinging pain, burning pain, skin irritation or a red rash.

If stung, the department advised pouring vinegar continuously over the affected area for at least 30 seconds and seeking medical treatment as soon as possible.