Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines

The Ministry of Transport is moving forward with a proposal to introduce a 40-baht all-day train pass for Bangkok’s Purple and Red electric lines.

Designed to ease commuting costs and encourage regular use, the plan will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval next week.

An official source revealed the pass would allow unlimited travel for a flat fee of 40 baht per day, offering a cost-effective solution for regular users of the two lines. The move comes as the current 20-baht flat fare for single trips is due to end on November 30.

The Ministry of Finance has already given the green light for the initiative, which will be reviewed annually to ensure it complies with the State Financial and Fiscal Discipline Act, particularly regarding budget allocations.

Funding for the scheme is expected to be drawn from the government’s central budget for the 2026 fiscal year. Because the day pass is limited to only two lines, the financial burden is significantly lower than previous proposals that sought to include more of Bangkok’s electric rail network.

Earlier discussions involved the introduction of a 20-baht flat fare across 10 different train lines, a plan that would have cost the state up to 7 billion baht per year in subsidies. In contrast, the 40-baht pass presents a more sustainable option, especially for commuters making return journeys.

The proposal is being positioned as a compromise that still delivers value to passengers while reducing the need for large government subsidies. It also serves as a stepping stone toward broader fare integration across Bangkok’s growing transit system.

Rolling out the pass across all lines, however, remains a complex task. It would require renegotiating existing concessions with BTS and MRT operators. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance are continuing to assess and amend current contracts, according to Bangkok Post.

Alternative funding options are also being explored. One idea under consideration is the creation of a dedicated fund to buy back existing concessions, with estimates placing the total cost at around 100 billion baht. Potential funding sources include state budgets, transport-generated revenue, and infrastructure investment funds.