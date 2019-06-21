Suspect arrested over British International School Phuket theft | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Suspect arrested over British International School Phuket theft

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

A suspect has been arrested yesterday after breaking into the British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket.

The Phuket City Police have arrested 26 year old Tanakarn Tongprapai. He was taken to the Mueang Phuket Police Station to face charges of night theft.

The arrest follows an alert to patrol police from a security guard at the British International School, Phuket that a man had been caught breaking into the accounting office.

Tanakorn admitted to police that he has also broken into government offices and private businesses where he had escaped with money totalling 60,000 baht.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Crime

45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

17 hours ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

SCREENSHOTS: Manager Online video

45 year old Swedish national, Roger Nils Jonas Karlsson, has been arrested in connection with a multi-million dollar fraud.

He was arrested on Koh Chang, far eastern Thailand near the Cambodian border. Police seized electronic devices and computers, allegedly used in the fraudulent activities relating to his arrest.

Thai police were acting on an Interpol red notice alleging that Karlsson had defrauded more than 3,500 victims of US$11 million.

According to Manager Online, Karlsson admitted to officers that he originally set up a legitimate cryptocurrency investment website but was forced to close the site after the business started to rack up huge losses. But, according to the US Department of Justice, Karlsson was representing himself fraudulently to victims in a scheme to scam potential investors. The report cited one website, easternmetalsecurities.com, which was registered to a fake ID and advertised shares in a product called a “Pre Funded Reversed Pension Plan”.

Karlsson is alleged to have used the site to defraud customers into purchasing shares in the plan for an eventual payout in gold. But complainants allege the funds provided by victims were transferred directly into Karlsson’s personal bank account and have since been used to purchase real estate in Thailand.

He is accused of defrauding 3,575 victims of more than US$11 million.

Karlsson will now be extradited to the US. He had been living on Koh Chang with his Thai wife for eight years.

Crime

 Eight arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Eight suspects have been arrested, along with the seizure of 700 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12,000 methamphetamine pills, guns and ammunition, in Phuket.

Police have arrested suspects – 29 year old Natakorn Tanlim, 21 year old Katareeya Kenkaew, and 27 year old Lapatsarada Kaewkong. Police seized the drugs, a handgun and 27 bullets.

30 year old Aritchai Suangsiri and 24 year old Jaturong Wongdara were arrested with 18.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1,575 of methamphetamine pills.

21 year old Wassana Yardpaisarn was arrested with 16.36 grams of methamphetamine and 100 of methamphetamine pills.

53 year old Akkarachai Tanlim was arrested with two guns and 48 bullets.

They were all taken to the police station to face legal action.

Crime

4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Thailand’s northwest

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 days ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Customs officials and soldiers have seized more than 4,500 endangered baby turtles along with tropical fish from a passenger van in Tak, northwest Thailand.

The van was stopped on the Mae Sot-Tak highway in Mae Sot district. northwestern province

Thai PBS reports that the seized turtles include 586 Indian star tortoises, 75 common snapping turtles and about 3,800 Japanese turtles.

The baby turtles were wrapped in green fine-mesh nets and packaged in four ventilated cardboard boxes. The boxes were found among the passengers’ luggage in the back of the van.

The driver claims that he received the four boxes from a Burmese man who paid for their delivery to an address in Bangkok, adding that he didn’t know what the boxes contained. Officials, not convinced, suspect  the shipment of baby turtles might belong to an international wildlife trafficking gang. Investigations are continuing.

Trending