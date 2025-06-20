Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

Former beach worker turned drifter stole to fund drug addiction

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
79 1 minute read
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes
Pictures courtesy of DailyNews

A tourist beach day turned into a crime scene after a drug-addicted thief snatched valuables and bolted — but he didn’t get far.

Today, June 20, Pattaya police arrested a 38 year old man who allegedly stole a haul of belongings from a tourist on the beach before fleeing the scene and hiding the goods in nearby bushes. Officers tracked him down using CCTV footage and made the arrest near Soi Jomtien 10 in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Arus Saphanon and Police Lieutenant Kritsada Wanset, led the investigation and arrest of the suspect, identified as Wichat Tanheng.

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes | News by Thaiger

According to reports, the theft occurred earlier that morning when Wichat allegedly approached a tourist and made off with a mobile phone, an iPhone 12, an Apple Watch, a wallet, a shirt, trousers, a hat, and a large bag. The victim attempted to chase him but was unsuccessful and filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police.

Acting quickly, investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spotted a man matching the description frequently wandering around Soi Jomtien 10. Officers moved in and surrounded the area. Upon confrontation, Wichat confessed to the crime.

Police said Wichat admitted he used to work as a beach bed spreader but lost his job and had since become a drifter in the area. He also confessed to being addicted to drugs and stealing to fund his habit.

Related Articles

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes | News by Thaiger

After the arrest, Wichat led officers to the hiding place of the stolen property — a dense thicket nearly 500 metres from the beach walkway — where several items were recovered. Officers seized bags, shirts, and numerous ATM cards, believed to be part of other potential thefts, reported DailyNews.

“Thanks to swift reporting by the victim and timely use of surveillance, we were able to locate and apprehend the suspect before he could disappear,” said a Pattaya police spokesperson.

Wichat was taken to Pattaya City Police Station, where he remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. Police are now investigating whether he is linked to other recent beach thefts reported in the area.

Latest Thailand News
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

1 minute ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

29 minutes ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

47 minutes ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

1 hour ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

1 hour ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

2 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

2 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

2 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

18 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

18 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

19 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

19 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

19 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

19 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

19 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

20 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

20 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

20 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

20 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

20 hours ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

20 hours ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

20 hours ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
79 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x