Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

A tourist beach day turned into a crime scene after a drug-addicted thief snatched valuables and bolted — but he didn’t get far.

Today, June 20, Pattaya police arrested a 38 year old man who allegedly stole a haul of belongings from a tourist on the beach before fleeing the scene and hiding the goods in nearby bushes. Officers tracked him down using CCTV footage and made the arrest near Soi Jomtien 10 in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Arus Saphanon and Police Lieutenant Kritsada Wanset, led the investigation and arrest of the suspect, identified as Wichat Tanheng.

According to reports, the theft occurred earlier that morning when Wichat allegedly approached a tourist and made off with a mobile phone, an iPhone 12, an Apple Watch, a wallet, a shirt, trousers, a hat, and a large bag. The victim attempted to chase him but was unsuccessful and filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police.

Acting quickly, investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spotted a man matching the description frequently wandering around Soi Jomtien 10. Officers moved in and surrounded the area. Upon confrontation, Wichat confessed to the crime.

Police said Wichat admitted he used to work as a beach bed spreader but lost his job and had since become a drifter in the area. He also confessed to being addicted to drugs and stealing to fund his habit.

After the arrest, Wichat led officers to the hiding place of the stolen property — a dense thicket nearly 500 metres from the beach walkway — where several items were recovered. Officers seized bags, shirts, and numerous ATM cards, believed to be part of other potential thefts, reported DailyNews.

“Thanks to swift reporting by the victim and timely use of surveillance, we were able to locate and apprehend the suspect before he could disappear,” said a Pattaya police spokesperson.

Wichat was taken to Pattaya City Police Station, where he remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. Police are now investigating whether he is linked to other recent beach thefts reported in the area.