Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

A serial thief targeting Bangkok’s elite — including a judge and a government minister — was finally collared after a police bust in the capital’s Dusit district.

Bangkok police have arrested 40 year old Tasanarat following a string of high-profile burglaries, including thefts from the homes of a former judge, a minister, and a former parliamentary chairman.

The arrest, carried out yesterday, June 6, at a rented room in the Dusit district, led to the seizure of several stolen items, including laptops, wallets, and other valuables linked to recent break-ins.

Senior police officials launched the investigation after receiving reports of three separate thefts in the Phaya Thai district between May 26 and June 1. Surveillance footage and intelligence work quickly pointed to Tasanarat as the main suspect.

Following a tip-off, officers raided the suspect’s accommodation and discovered a stash of items believed to be linked to the crimes. Among the haul were a black school bag, a grey MacBook, a luxury-brand wallet, and personal documents belonging to a woman and a man named Yulia Askhadulina and Jerald Russell Sullivan.

Further investigations revealed that Tasanarat had been systematically targeting upscale residences across the area, allegedly seeking out high-value items from prominent individuals. Officers confirmed that his victims included a former parliamentary chairman, a current minister, and a retired judge.

“He has been charged with night-time burglary and possession of stolen property,” said a police spokesperson. “The suspect was informed of his legal rights and is now in custody at Phaya Thai Police Station, where legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Police believe Tasanarat had been operating alone and selecting his targets based on insider knowledge or surveillance of his victims’ movements, reported KhaoSod.

The operation that led to his capture was conducted under tight coordination between various city precincts and surveillance teams.

The case has sparked public interest due to the profile of the victims involved and the precision with which the suspect operated. Authorities say more charges could follow as they continue to examine the recovered items and trace their ownership.

Police urge anyone who believes their property may have been stolen in recent weeks to come forward and assist with the investigation.