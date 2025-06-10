Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

Three people were apprehended after breaking into a warehouse in Bangkok and stealing items worth millions. Their arrest came after they ordered food from a convenience store, leaving behind evidence that led to their capture.

At 3.30pm yesterday, June 9, senior police officials, including Police Major General Siam Boonsom and several deputies, coordinated the arrest with the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Rom Klao Police Station.

The suspects, identified as Kritsada “Dahim” Romklao, Chaloemphon “Golf,” and Sutthiphong “Dui,” were captured at a residence on Phatthana Chonnabot Soi 3, Lane 17, in Lat Krabang district. The arrest followed a burglary report filed by a 67 year old man, identified only as A, on June 8.

He discovered that his warehouse in Lat Krabang, where he stored collectible items for sale, had been almost entirely emptied by thieves. The stolen items were estimated to be worth millions.

The list of stolen goods included a Toyota pickup truck valued at 250,000 baht (US$7,650), an Isuzu Trooper worth 450,000 baht (US$13,780), and a Nissan Sapari valued at 500,000 baht (US$15,310).

Other stolen items included three Mitsubishi diesel engines valued at 135,000 baht (US$4,130), a Nissan engine worth 35,000 baht (US$1,070), and a variety of motorcycles, including six Kawasaki GTOs and ten Yamaha RXZs, among others.

Investigators found food and beverage bags from a convenience store at the crime scene, with a phone number written on one of the bags.

This led them to discover that a group of young people had ordered food and drinks for delivery to the warehouse. Further investigation revealed that Dahim, who had a prior criminal record, was linked to the phone number.

Upon visiting Dahim’s residence, police found a red Kawasaki GTO motorcycle matching the description of one of the stolen items parked outside. Inside the house, they discovered motorcycle parts, tools, and water pumps believed to be stolen. Dahim and his accomplices were caught dismantling motorcycle parts for sale, alongside drug paraphernalia.

During questioning, they admitted to scouting warehouses without surveillance cameras and stealing old vehicles and bicycles to sell. They confessed to ordering food and drinks via delivery due to hunger while waiting for transport, inadvertently leaving evidence behind.

The proceeds from the stolen goods were used for personal expenses and to buy drugs. The suspects face charges of theft or possession of stolen goods at night and are currently being held at Rom Klao Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.