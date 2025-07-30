Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal

Staff fired and legal action launched after image leak at branch

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
714 1 minute read
Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Kapook

An Apple retailer in Phuket has landed in hot water after a shocking breach of customer privacy ended with a private photo appearing on Tinder.

Studio7, an official Apple distributor in Thailand, issued a public apology and confirmed it has fired six employees and launched legal proceedings after one of them allegedly stole a customer’s intimate photo from their phone during a service visit.

The scandal erupted when the victim discovered their image, one never shared online, being used on a Tinder account under the name “Nam, 30”. Alarmed, they traced the breach back to Studio7’s Central Phuket branch, where they had recently submitted the device for repairs.

“An internal investigation revealed that an employee, later identified as Siwasan Thanyakarn, used AirDrop to transfer the photo from the customer’s phone to his own,” explained Police Lieutenant Watcharakon Suwan, an investigator with Wichit Police.

“He then shared the image in a Telegram group with five other employees, totalling six people involved in the violation.”

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | News by Thaiger

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | News by Thaiger

So far, only one police complaint has been filed, but authorities fear more customers may have been affected. “The company is cooperating fully with the investigation,” Pol. Lt. Watcharakon said.

In a formal statement, Studio7 condemned the act as a “serious violation of company policy and customer trust” and confirmed that all six employees have been dismissed.

The company also stressed that it has strict rules prohibiting access to customer data, especially during servicing.

“We’ve strengthened internal security protocols and will conduct regular staff training on data privacy,” Studio7 said.

The retailer closed its statement by expressing “sincere regret” and reaffirming its commitment to transparency, responsibility, and the protection of customer privacy.

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | News by Thaiger

The case is now in the hands of the police, and customers with concerns have been encouraged to come forward and report any suspicious activity, The Phuket News reports.

Studio7 is a nationwide chain and a recognised authorised seller of Apple products in Thailand. The incident has sent shockwaves through social media, with many users expressing outrage over the violation and urging tougher data protection laws.

“Trust is everything when you hand over your device,” one commenter wrote. “This is unforgivable.”

Latest Thailand News
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

17 minutes ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

40 minutes ago
Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

1 hour ago
Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep

2 hours ago
Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road

2 hours ago
Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl

2 hours ago
Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed

2 hours ago
Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal

3 hours ago
9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion | Thaiger Thailand News

9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion

3 hours ago
Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism

3 hours ago
CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

3 hours ago
US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August | Thaiger Business News

US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August

3 hours ago
Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

3 hours ago
100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes

3 hours ago
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

3 hours ago
Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike

4 hours ago
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

5 hours ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

5 hours ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

5 hours ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

5 hours ago
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

6 hours ago
Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
714 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x