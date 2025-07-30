Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal

An Apple retailer in Phuket has landed in hot water after a shocking breach of customer privacy ended with a private photo appearing on Tinder.

Studio7, an official Apple distributor in Thailand, issued a public apology and confirmed it has fired six employees and launched legal proceedings after one of them allegedly stole a customer’s intimate photo from their phone during a service visit.

The scandal erupted when the victim discovered their image, one never shared online, being used on a Tinder account under the name “Nam, 30”. Alarmed, they traced the breach back to Studio7’s Central Phuket branch, where they had recently submitted the device for repairs.

“An internal investigation revealed that an employee, later identified as Siwasan Thanyakarn, used AirDrop to transfer the photo from the customer’s phone to his own,” explained Police Lieutenant Watcharakon Suwan, an investigator with Wichit Police.

“He then shared the image in a Telegram group with five other employees, totalling six people involved in the violation.”

So far, only one police complaint has been filed, but authorities fear more customers may have been affected. “The company is cooperating fully with the investigation,” Pol. Lt. Watcharakon said.

In a formal statement, Studio7 condemned the act as a “serious violation of company policy and customer trust” and confirmed that all six employees have been dismissed.

The company also stressed that it has strict rules prohibiting access to customer data, especially during servicing.

“We’ve strengthened internal security protocols and will conduct regular staff training on data privacy,” Studio7 said.

The retailer closed its statement by expressing “sincere regret” and reaffirming its commitment to transparency, responsibility, and the protection of customer privacy.

The case is now in the hands of the police, and customers with concerns have been encouraged to come forward and report any suspicious activity, The Phuket News reports.

Studio7 is a nationwide chain and a recognised authorised seller of Apple products in Thailand. The incident has sent shockwaves through social media, with many users expressing outrage over the violation and urging tougher data protection laws.

“Trust is everything when you hand over your device,” one commenter wrote. “This is unforgivable.”