Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

8 employees of tech store suspected in alleged image theft

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Rose To Universe

A Thai woman accused six employees at Studio 7 in Central Phuket of allegedly stealing private photos from her phone and distributing them via the Telegram application.

The 22 year old victim shared the details of her case on the Facebook page Rose to Universe to raise public awareness in the hope of obtaining justice. The incident reportedly took place at around 10pm on Sunday, July 27, at the Studio 7 branch in Central Phuket shopping mall.

The matter came to light after the woman discovered a Tinder user named Nam 30, who was impersonating her and using her personal photos on the dating platform. She stated that she had never shared those particular images on social media, leading her to suspect that staff at Studio 7 may have been responsible for the leak.

The page revealed that the pictures showed the victim’s breasts. She had taken the photo to show a doctor after her breast augmentation surgery, as part of her follow-up treatment.

According to the victim, she had visited the store to have her mobile phone repaired and suspected that staff had used the opportunity to access and steal her private images.

Phuket Studio 7 image theft
Photo via Facebook/ Rose To Universe

She returned to the shop to investigate further and discovered that her photos had been transferred to the personal mobile phone of one employee, identified as Siwasan Thanyakan. The images had allegedly been sent via the AirDrop function and were later distributed on the Telegram app.

Security camera footage appeared to show five other staff members complicit in the incident. One employee was seen using the victim’s phone before taking out his device from his trouser pocket and using both simultaneously at the service desk, while other workers continued with their duties.

Workers steals image from client's phone at Studio 7 in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Rose To Universe

While the victim did not provide specific details on how the other employees were involved, she submitted the CCTV evidence and filed a formal complaint at Wichit Police Station. However, the case has yet to be resolved.

She also claimed that she had been threatened by the suspects, who allegedly warned her they had the protection of an influential figure in the area. Fearing for her safety, she decided to go public with her story in a bid for justice and protection.

As of now, local police have not issued any public statement on the progress of the investigation.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
