Phuket

Soi Dog Foundation is looking for flight volunteers

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

One of Thailand’s favourite charities, the Soi Dog Foundation, has put out the call for any foreign nationals from European and North American destinations who are heading to those destinations soon to come forward as potential flight volunteers to help adopted pets arrive at new overseas homes.

Over 100 adopted animals are currently waiting patiently at the shelter in Phuket to fly to new homes in Europe, the USA and Canada. But, you guessed it, international travel restrictions in response to Covid-19, and a lack of flight volunteers travelling in and out of Thailand, have forced them to stay at the shelter. With adopted animals unable to leave but new animals in need of life-saving care arriving every day, the Mai Khao shelter is getting overcrowding.

To accommodate the ever-increasing shelter population, which currently stands at close to 1,300, five new dog runs have been constructed. However, to make room for more dogs and cats in need, it’s vital that adopted animals leave the shelter as soon as possible. With cargo costs prohibitive, the only way they can currently travel is as a passenger’s extra baggage – a process which Soi Dog is well-versed in.

International Logistics Coordinator, Simon Humphries says… “Soi Dog arranges all of the logistics and are even in a position whereby they can partly assist with costs. All you have to do is “accompany” the dogs or cats as your excess baggage.”

“There is no work or expense on your part. Imagine the satisfaction you will feel when you see an adopted dog or cat meet its new family thanks to your help!”

If you are looking to fly to Europe, the USA or Canada soon, please email logistics@soidog.org or call 098 701 1341.

  1. Avatar

    gosport

    August 18, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Where is the European Animal Rights Commission which put 3 fingers at coconut picking monkeys ?

