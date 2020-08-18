Soi Dog Foundation is looking for flight volunteers | The Thaiger

Phuket
Soi Dog Foundation is looking for flight volunteers
One of Thailand’s favourite charities, the Soi Dog Foundation, has put out the call for any foreign nationals from European and North American destinations who are heading to those destinations soon to come forward as potential flight volunteers to help adopted pets arrive at new overseas homes.
Over 100 adopted animals are currently waiting patiently at the shelter in Phuket to fly to new homes in Europe, the USA and Canada. But, you guessed it, international travel restrictions in response to Covid-19, and a lack of flight volunteers travelling in and out of Thailand, have forced them to stay at the shelter. With adopted animals unable to leave but new animals in need of life-saving care arriving every day, the Mai Khao shelter is getting overcrowding.
To accommodate the ever-increasing shelter population, which currently stands at close to 1,300, five new dog runs have been constructed. However, to make room for more dogs and cats in need, it’s vital that adopted animals leave the shelter as soon as possible. With cargo costs prohibitive, the only way they can currently travel is as a passenger’s extra baggage – a process which Soi Dog is well-versed in.
International Logistics Coordinator, Simon Humphries says… “Soi Dog arranges all of the logistics and are even in a position whereby they can partly assist with costs. All you have to do is “accompany” the dogs or cats as your excess baggage.”
“There is no work or expense on your part. Imagine the satisfaction you will feel when you see an adopted dog or cat meet its new family thanks to your help!”
If you are looking to fly to Europe, the USA or Canada soon, please email logistics@soidog.org or call 098 701 1341.
Phuket
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says his ministry hopes to kick-start a careful and limited re-opening to international tourism from October 1, beginning with the southern province of Phuket. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Phiphat’s ministry will meet with the Public Health, Interior, Foreign and Transport ministries on August 27 to discuss the introduction of the “Safe and Sealed” campaign. The campaign aims to revive tourism from international provinces or cities considered “low-risk” for Covid-19. One suggestion being considered is to reserve 1 or 2 kilometres of beach near state quarantine locations, in places like […]
Economy
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
With the drastic decline in tourism, dozens of van and taxi drivers, as well as tour operators in Phuket say they can’t make payments for their vehicle loans. With around 20,000 baht+ owed per month and little to no income, drivers and tour operators are facing having their vehicles repossessed. This morning, around 50 drivers and operators gathered together in Saphan Hin, east of Phuket Town, calling on Toyota Thailand to give them a “grace” period on their loan repayments for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry… well, what’s left of it at the moment. They also presented a petition […]
Phuket
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
A Kuwaiti man died on his way to Bangla Bike Night in Patong Beach, Phuket after crashing his motorcycle into a power pole. At around 12:45am today, locals heard a loud noise and found the man on the ground next to the power pole. They say he was in a pool of blood and his Kawasaki z900 motorcycle was nearby. Emergency responders say the man suffered from a severe head injury and he was dead when they arrived. The man was not wearing a helmet. Police say the man ran off the road at a curve on Phra Phuket Kaew […]
gosport
August 18, 2020 at 5:50 pm
Where is the European Animal Rights Commission which put 3 fingers at coconut picking monkeys ?