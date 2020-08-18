Connect with us

Koh Samui

Last bodies found in sunken Koh Samui ferry

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Last bodies found in sunken Koh Samui ferry | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna.com
    • follow us in feedly

Divers found the bodies of 2 missing men after a car ferry capsized off the coast of Surat Thani earlier this month. The divers found the bodies trapped between lorries chained up to the sunken ferry, Raja 4. They were the last people missing.

18 year old Tiwakorn Vacharit was a crew member on the ferry and 47 year old Chaichan Laosap was the driver of a 10-wheel lorry. The divers found the bodies on Monday, but could not retrieve them until Tuesday morning due to the gulf’s undercurrent.

On August 1, the ferry was heading from Koh Samui to the Don Sak pier on the mainland in Surat Thani. Around 10:30pm that night, high waves, rain and wind caused the ferry to capsize. The ferry was carrying 12 crew members and 4 passengers along with 3 garbage trucks.

9 people were rescued by ferries that were in the area. 2 people were found at Koh Taen, a nearby island. The bodies of 3 others were found in the first few days of the search.

The Surat Thani governor said he has instructed authorities as well as Raja Ferry to work out compensation for the families of those who died in the sinking.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

Struggling Samui seeks government help

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Struggling Samui seeks government help | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Desperate for tourism revenue during the ongoing travel ban and with not more than a dribble of domestic visitors, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says he needs to meet with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to come up with guidelines to allow foreign tourists to visit Samui. And soon. Worasit Phong-amphan says Samui saw 2.3 million tourists in 2019, but there are virtually none now because of the Thai government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including banning general tourist traffic indefinitely. Worasit will represent tourism business operators on Koh Samui at the meeting with the […]

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Royal pardon for 2 Burmese men in Koh Tao backpacker murder case

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Royal pardon for 2 Burmese men in Koh Tao backpacker murder case | The Thaiger

“They will also have a chance to get their sentences reduced further on good behaviour.” Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun, the 2 young Burmese men sentenced to death over the Koh Tao British backpacker double murder in 2014, have had their sentences commuted to life in prison by the Thai monarch. The pair were sentenced to death for the murder of 24 year old David Miller and the murder and rape of 23 year old Hannah Witheridge. Their bodies were discovered on Sairee beach, Koh Tao in September 2014. Koh Tao is a popular diving island in the Gulf of […]

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize

Maya Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Thailand’s Ministry of National Resources and the Environment is threatening to sue the Raja Ferry company as a result of environmental contamination from the capsizing of a ferry off Koh Samui. The cargo ferry sank in rough weather last Saturday night, while attempting to transport rubbish from Samui to the Surat Thani mainland, resulting in dead and missing crew. The Pattaya News reports that around 90 tonnes of garbage ended up in the sea, with the Ministry saying it will survey the damage caused and may sue the ferry company for compensation. The Ministry adds that if found liable, the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending