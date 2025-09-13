Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

CCTV to be reviewed as police hunt pair linked to late-night crash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
67 1 minute read
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Two Thai women were left injured in Pattaya after a late-night crash involving a motorcycle and a pair of careless tourists who allegedly fled the scene.

A late-night motorcycle collision in Pattaya has left two Thai women hospitalised, after what witnesses claim was a reckless encounter with two foreign tourists.

The incident occurred around 3am yesterday, September 12, in front of a hotel at the busy intersection of Second Road and Phratamnak Road. According to eyewitnesses, the crash happened when a red-and-black Honda CBR 150 motorcycle collided with two men, believed to be Indian tourists, who were walking arm-in-arm across the road.

Emergency responders from the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit arrived quickly at the scene, where they found the rider and her passenger injured.

The rider, identified only as Benyaporn, suffered minor injuries, while 36 year old Saranya Duangjaisang, who was riding pillion, was seriously hurt. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting both women to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the motorcyclist had honked to warn the two men, but they allegedly ignored the sound and continued walking across the road. The motorcycle crashed into them shortly after. The tourists, who appeared unharmed, reportedly walked away without offering assistance.

“They didn’t even look back,” said one bystander. “They just disappeared into a nearby hotel like nothing happened.”

Related Articles

Pattaya police officers were dispatched to the scene, where they documented evidence and took photographs. Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to confirm the sequence of events and locate the tourists in question, reported The Pattaya News.

Police said that they will conduct a thorough investigation to determine responsibility and ensure all parties are held accountable.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the condition of the injured women remains under observation.

Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

15 seconds ago
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

20 minutes ago
Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

35 minutes ago
Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert

1 hour ago
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

18 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

18 hours ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

18 hours ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

19 hours ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

19 hours ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

19 hours ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

19 hours ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

19 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

19 hours ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

20 hours ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

20 hours ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

21 hours ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

21 hours ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

21 hours ago
Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

23 hours ago
Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam

23 hours ago
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

23 hours ago
Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

24 hours ago
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

1 day ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.