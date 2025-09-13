Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

Two Thai women were left injured in Pattaya after a late-night crash involving a motorcycle and a pair of careless tourists who allegedly fled the scene.

A late-night motorcycle collision in Pattaya has left two Thai women hospitalised, after what witnesses claim was a reckless encounter with two foreign tourists.

The incident occurred around 3am yesterday, September 12, in front of a hotel at the busy intersection of Second Road and Phratamnak Road. According to eyewitnesses, the crash happened when a red-and-black Honda CBR 150 motorcycle collided with two men, believed to be Indian tourists, who were walking arm-in-arm across the road.

Emergency responders from the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit arrived quickly at the scene, where they found the rider and her passenger injured.

The rider, identified only as Benyaporn, suffered minor injuries, while 36 year old Saranya Duangjaisang, who was riding pillion, was seriously hurt. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting both women to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the motorcyclist had honked to warn the two men, but they allegedly ignored the sound and continued walking across the road. The motorcycle crashed into them shortly after. The tourists, who appeared unharmed, reportedly walked away without offering assistance.

“They didn’t even look back,” said one bystander. “They just disappeared into a nearby hotel like nothing happened.”

Pattaya police officers were dispatched to the scene, where they documented evidence and took photographs. Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to confirm the sequence of events and locate the tourists in question, reported The Pattaya News.

Police said that they will conduct a thorough investigation to determine responsibility and ensure all parties are held accountable.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the condition of the injured women remains under observation.

Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.