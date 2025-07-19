Big Buddha deadlock: Locals demand justice, abbot stalls

Phuket’s iconic Big Buddha Viewpoint remains closed nearly a year after a deadly landslide claimed 13 lives, as tensions mount between locals, temple authorities, and government officials over who should take responsibility — and whether the site should reopen at all.

The sole legal owner of the land, the Royal Forest Department’s Phuket branch (RFD Phuket), has issued a list of 25 conditions that must be met before the site can welcome tourists again. But the Abbot of Wat Kata, Phuket Phra Khru Wisut Kittiyaphon, has yet to sign off, and neither have the residents living in the shadow of the tragedy.

The conditions, presented at a meeting on Thursday, July 17, at Wat Kittisangkharam (Wat Kata), include rules already enforceable under Thai law — such as bans on illegal construction, environmental degradation, and unauthorised land use. What remains unclear is why these legal requirements weren’t already being enforced before the August 2024 landslide.

The meeting was attended by a range of key figures including Karon Deputy Mayor Trin Thipmongkol, local village leaders, police officers involved in the original investigation, and representatives of Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee, who is currently in Parliament.

Phuket police closed the criminal negligence investigation earlier this year, citing insufficient evidence, further frustrating residents seeking accountability.

Chalermpong later pointed to clause 17 of the RFD conditions, which refers to compliance with environmental impact measures. He claimed a key environmental review meeting earlier this year included no impact assessment report — raising eyebrows given the site’s controversial history.

Residents, represented by Rungnapa Phutkaew, President of the Phuket Provincial Bar Association, voiced strong support for the conditions — but demanded more. They want illegal structures demolished, reforestation accelerated, and clear accountability from the Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkhol Sattha 45 Foundation, which operates the Big Buddha site, The Phuket News reported.

“The locals believe the construction caused changes to water flow that triggered the landslide. Yet no one has stepped forward to take responsibility,” Rungnapa said.

She also slammed the foundation for offering hospital donations while ignoring compensation for victims’ families.

“There is no mention of reparations for the 13 lives lost, nor damaged homes,” she said.

The abbot declined to sign the conditions, stating that residents must approve them first. More meetings are expected in the coming weeks as the deadlock drags on and calls for justice grow louder.